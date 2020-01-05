Nation Current Affairs 05 Jan 2020 Amit Shah speaks to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi police about reign of terror in JNU

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2020, 10:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 10:33 pm IST
Delhi police conduct flag march on campus, say situation is now under control
A view of the debris left behind by masked vandals on JNU campus. (PTI)
 A view of the debris left behind by masked vandals on JNU campus. (PTI)

New Delhi: Hours after “masked men” created a reign of terror on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus attacking students and teachers, Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi police commissioner and enquires about situation in JNU, officials said.

The Delhi police said flag march was conducted in the JNU campus, and the situation was now under control.

 

The human resources development ministry sought an immediate report from JNU registrar Pramod Kumar about the situation. "We have spoken to the vice-chancellor and Delhi police officials to ensure that peace is maintained on the campus," officials told PTI.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

...
Tags: jnu, amit shah, jnusu


Related Stories

'Masked men' run riot on JNU campus

Latest From Nation

In this picture tweted by the JNU students union, its president Aishe Ghosh is seen injured after being attacked on campus. (PTI)

Fascists in control of our nation: Rahul Gandhi

A picture of masked miscreants on JNU campus, tweeted by JNUSU.

'Masked men' run riot on JNU campus

JNU campus.

JNU Students Union and ABVP members clash

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad should be shifted to AIIMS. (Photo: File)

'No grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail': Priyanka Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF flew 625 tonnes of new notes after demonetisation: Former Air chief BS Dhanoa

Dhanoa was the IAF chief from December 31, 2016 to September 30, 2019. (Photo: PTI)

BJP sweep in Arunachal in 2019 amid violence over PRC, CAA

The saffron party romped home in the state for a second term, bagging 41 seats in the 60-member House, as well as clinching the two Lok Sabha constituencies. (Photo: Representational)

3 people killed after being hit by Sampoorna Kranti Express in UP

Priyamwada Pandey (32), her daughter Archita (7) and another person, identified only as Ajit (25), were crossing the railway line at the station when they were hit by the Sampoorna Kranti Express. (Photo: Representational)

Kids talk of smart spoons, ‘Alpha armour’ suits

Papers presented by them at Children Science Congress, held as part of the Indian Science Congress, mirrored innovative methods to tackle a myriad of problems — from management of household waste to tips on conservation of water, use of khadi agrobags instead of plastic, to use of mobile apps for irrigation of crop fields and briquettes as alternative source of energy.

Portion of Burdwan railway station building collapses

The Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, fire brigade and disaster management group personnel were pressed into rescue operations. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham