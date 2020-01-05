Amit Shah speaks to Delhi police about reign of terror in JNU

A view of the debris left behind by masked vandals on JNU campus. (PTI)

New Delhi: Hours after “masked men” created a reign of terror on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus attacking students and teachers, Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi police commissioner and enquires about situation in JNU, officials said.

The Delhi police said flag march was conducted in the JNU campus, and the situation was now under control.

The human resources development ministry sought an immediate report from JNU registrar Pramod Kumar about the situation. "We have spoken to the vice-chancellor and Delhi police officials to ensure that peace is maintained on the campus," officials told PTI.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.