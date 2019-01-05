search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

You will be finished, will get beaten up: AP CM after BJP leaders block convoy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 5, 2019, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
BJP leaders, including some corporators, raised slogans against the chief minister saying 'CM go back'.
Naidu was in East Godavari district for the 'Janmabhoomi maa vooru' event in Kakinada. (Photo: File)
 Naidu was in East Godavari district for the 'Janmabhoomi maa vooru' event in Kakinada. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday vented his anger at a group of BJP workers after they blocked his convoy to protest his comments against PM Modi.

BJP leaders, including some corporators, raised slogans against the chief minister saying “CM go back”.

 

"You will get beaten up. Don't invite unnecessary trouble. You will be finished. Do you support the injustice meted out to AP? If you go on the streets, people will teach you a lesson," Naidu said.

Naidu was in East Godavari district for the 'Janmabhoomi maa vooru' event in Kakinada.

Andra Pradesh Chief Minister has been constantly criticising PM Modi and the BJP and accusing them of betraying the people by not granting special status to the state.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, pm modi, andhra pradesh special status, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Farmers not vote bank for us’: Modi’s jibe at Cong’s loan waiver promises

'We consider farmers as 'annadata' (provider of food), unlike the previous governments who considered them as mere vote bank,' the prime minister said. (Photo: File)

Have done no wrong, PNB loans were civil transactions: Nirav Modi

He gave his response before an anti-corruption court that is hearing a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate to have him declared a 'fugitive economic offender' under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. (Photo: File)

Let every Indian ask PM, his ministers questions I asked on Rafale: Rahul

He also posted a video of the two questions he posed to the defence minister in Parliament. (Photo: File)

6 children, driver killed after school bus falls into gorge in Himachal

The bus was ferrying children from nearby villages to DAV Public School around 08:30 am. (Representational Image)

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Pulwama

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Aripal village of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. (Photo: Representational | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham