Unqualified professors in law colleges: Madras high court wants details

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 2:40 am IST
Grievance committee to do further probe.
Chennai: The Madras high court  has asked the Grievance Committee headed by a retired judge of the high court, to conduct further probe in respect of the additional details relating to appointment of unqualified professors in law colleges and law universities and submit a report on or before January 31.

Justice S. M. Subramaniam said, “The Grievance Committee is requested to complete the said exercise (on or before January 31) in view of the fact that several adjournments were granted by this court on various occasions and as per the judgment of the Supreme court, the Law Professors, who are all not possessing the requisite educational qualifications as per the UGC Regulations and the Norms, are to be dealt with properly and in accordance with law. By way of granting adjournments frequently, the merits and the truth behind these allegations, if any, cannot be buried”.

 

The judge said P. Vanangamudi, former Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr.Ambedkar Law University filed a counter affidavit stating that nearly about 27 professors were not qualified and the details, qualifications and other relevant particulars were provided in the counter affidavit. As per the report of the Grievance Committee, nearly about 5 to 6 professors were found unqualified, as they were not possessing the requisite qualifications as per the UGC Regulations.

Thus, this court has to arrive at a conclusion that there was a discrepancy in respect of the findings of the Grievance Committee as well as the counter affidavit filed by Vanangamudi. “In view of the doubts raised before this court, Additional advocate general P.H.Arvindh Pandian mooted out a proposal that further probe shall be conducted by the Grievance Committee for the purpose of ascertaining the facts regarding the details raised by Vanangamudi at present. In order of facilitate the circumstances and to cull out the truth, this court has to order for further enquiry in respect of the additional details now provided by Vanangamudi”, the judge added.

The judge was passing further orders on a petition filed by Shankar, which sought to quash an order passed by the University and consequently direct the University to reinstate him as Registrar of the University.

