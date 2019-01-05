search on deccanchronicle.com
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami regrets meagre funds for Gaja

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 1:40 am IST
The State government had spent a whopping Rs 2,301.41 crore through various departments for Gaja relief and rehabilitation.
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who regretted the meagre allocation of funds however sarcastically remarked that the opposition DMK when it ruled the state and was a constituent of the Congress-led UPA had never succeeded in securing the funds that it had sought.

“Even though we are not in coalition nor in authoritative position at the Centre, as you said our people should get adequate compensation. They should be permanently rehabilitated and we should not stop with temporary relief works alone and it was with this only in mind that we demanded the Centre (to provide about Rs 15,000 crore towards permanent rehabilitation of the affected districts) but we had received less than what we had sought. Nevertheless, we are hopeful of getting enhanced sum,” Mr Palaniswami told the Assembly on Friday.

 

Replying to a special call attention motion moved by various parties including the DMK in the Assembly House, Mr Palaniswami said the Central government has sanctioned Rs 1,146 crore on December  31, 2018, towards Tamil Nadu's efforts to rehabilitate areas affected by cyclone Gaja. Initially, it sanctioned Rs 353.70 crore. The State government had spent a whopping Rs 2,301.41 crore through various departments for Gaja relief and rehabilitation, he said and exuded the hope that his government would get more funds to permanently rehabilitate the affected families.

However, the situation was not the same in the past when the DMK ruled the State while sharing power with the Congress at the Centre.

In 2007 — 08, then DMK government had sought Rs 1,139.78 crore including Rs 449.91 crore for temporary relief and Rs 689.87 crore permanent rehabilitation. But the Centre had allotted only Rs 142.95 crore.

Similarly, in 2008 — 09, when Nisha cyclone lashed the state, the DMK had sought Rs 2,105.71 crore for temporary works and Rs 1,683.53 crore for permanent rehabilitation but the Centre sanctioned Rs. 570.17 crore only. And in 2010 — 11, it sought Rs 2,125.82 crore for temporary and long-term relief works. But the Centre had sanctioned Rs 317.17 crore alone.

"So, it shows that the Centre had never allotted the sum sought by you, despite being in power at the State and being a constituent of the ruling dispensation," Mr Palaniswami said.

...
