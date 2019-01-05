search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court clears National Green Tribunal nod for Amaravati works

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2019, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 12:30 am IST
This naturally comes as a huge relief to the Andhra Pradesh government.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal against the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Delhi with regard to environmental clearances for the construction of the new capital of Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati. This naturally comes as a huge relief to the Andhra Pradesh government.

A two-member bench comprising Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Abdul Nazeer heard an appeal by retired IAS officer E.A.S. Sharma against challenging an order of the NGT which paves the way for the construction of the new AP capital in Amaravati. The bench expressed disinclination to interfere in the order of the National Green Tribunal.

 

The bench felt that entertaining this kind of petition would not be proper and remarked that these kinds of cases only come up in India. On November 17, 2017, the NGT in Delhi constituted a supervisory committee and an implementation committee to ensure proper compliance of the directions given by it in the construction of the new AP capital in Amaravati.

While disposing off the applications for environmental clearances by Mr Sharma and others, a three-member bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, had said, “We constituted the two committees to have requisite regulatory and supervisory control over the performance of the project proponent in the interest of environment and ecology.”

The supervisory committee constituted by the NGT was headed by additional secretary of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change. The members were additional chief secretary for the forest and environment of AP, senior scientists from the National Institute of Hydrology at Roorkee in Uttarakhand and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, member-secretary of the AP Pollution Control Board, and Professor N.J. Pawar of the Department of Geology, Savitribai Phule University, Pune.

The NGT also dismissed a review petition filed by the applicants. Aggrieved by the order of the NGT, Mr Sharma moved the appeal before the Supreme Court contending that the Tribunal has not dealt with the issue of environmental clearances while granting the orders for the construction of the capital city, and the common judgment of the NGT on the appeals and original applications moved against the construction of the capital are not legally correct.

The Supreme Court bench pointed out that the state government had all required clearances for the construction of the capital.

...
Tags: supreme court, national green tribunal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana HC restores Konda couple’s security

Konda Sureka

Telangana high court not keen on polls in villages awaiting merger

Telangana government

Country bombs hurled in Kerala during hartal

Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Friday. (PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman: NDA Rafale price 9 per cent less than UPA’s

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nobody has right to call me or PM Modi a thief or liar: Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that the NDA got a better deal then what was being negotiated by the UPA government. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham