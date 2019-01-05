search on deccanchronicle.com
Sri Lankan woman enters Sabarimala temple

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that “a third woman” had indeed visited the sannidhanam.
Pampa: Amidst confusion over the visit of a 46-year-old Sri Lankan woman to the Sabarimala temple on Thursday night, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that “a third woman” had indeed visited the sannidhanam. “Why nobody wants to call a hartal and undertake purification in the temple,” he asked on Friday.

The woman identified as Sasikala, reached Sabarimala on Thursday night with her family. Plainclothed officers escorted her to the temple and she prayed in front of the sanctum sanctorum at 9.30 pm. They accompanied her downhill to Pampa by 11.30 pm. Her passport gave her date of birth as December 3, 1972.

 

However, Sasikala told reporters at Pampa that she did not worship and that the police had sent her back. "I am a devotee. I wanted to pray, I had completed the 48-day vratham (penance). Who are they to send me back,” she asked.

She also said that her uterus had been removed for medical reasons and hence she had the right to go to the temple. "I am a devotee, I have a medical certificate," she said. 

Her husband told the media that they went only till Marakootam, which lies one km from the sanctum. According to him, the policemen in mufti retreated when they saw a camera crew. He and their son made the darshan, while Sasikala returned. The police on Friday reconfirmed that Sasikala had darshan at the temple.

They also claimed to have video footage of her entering the shrine and said they were ready to produce it if sought by a court or any competent legal authority.  Since it is linked to the right to privacy, they did not make it public.

The woman and her family had informed the police in advance about their visit and sought their protection.  The tantri has not proceeded to take action because he was not sure whether the woman had darshan.

Meanwhile, a transgender named Kayal, who arrived at Pampa around 6 am on Friday, was turned away by the police following protests from devotees. Kayal, who had come wearing a sari, later changed to men's clothes and tried to trek the hills with the ‘irumudikettu.’ Four transgenders had recently offered prayers at Sabarimala wearing black saris. 

