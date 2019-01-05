search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rafale will bring PM Modi back into power, says Nirmala Sitharaman

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 5, 2019, 12:04 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 12:07 am IST
Defence ministry has been functioning without dalals (middlemen) during five years of Modi.
Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside Parliament on Friday. (PTI)
 Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside Parliament on Friday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Tearing into the Congress, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused it of misleading the country with “falsehood” on the Rafale deal. 
“While the Bofors scam brought the Congress down, Rafale will bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi back into power,” she said. 

During her nearly two-hour-long reply to a discussion on the Rafale deal in Lok Sabha, Ms Sitharaman gave a “point-by-point” rebuttal to the Opposition’s allegations, including on price of the fighter aircraft and HAL not getting the offset contract, and alleged that the Congress stalled the deal when it was in power as it “didn’t get money” and ignored national security. 

 

“Defence ministry has been functioning without dalals (middlemen) during five years of Modi. Rafale is a decision in national interest. 

“I don’t want to talk about Bofors because Bofors was a scam and Rafale is not. Bofors brought them down. Rafale will bring us back, Rafale will bring Modi back to have a new and transforming India and remove the corruption which is stinking around the Congress,” the minister said. 

Countering the Congress’ charge, she said that it was the Indian Air Force which suggested that the government buy two squadrons or 36 Rafale jets in fly-away condition instead of 18, as was planned to be purchased under the Congress-led UPA government. 

She accused the Congress of compromising with national security in the interest of the party’s “treasury” while deciding on buying 126 fighter jets. 

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, prime minister narendra modi, rafale
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Nirmala Sitharaman: NDA Rafale price 9 per cent less than UPA’s


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Country bombs hurled in Kerala during hartal

Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Friday. (PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman: NDA Rafale price 9 per cent less than UPA’s

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nobody has right to call me or PM Modi a thief or liar: Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that the NDA got a better deal then what was being negotiated by the UPA government. (Photo: File)

Converting anti-corruption movement into party in 2012 was wrong: Phoolka targets AAP

Phoolka has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala Karma Samiti to intensify protests on women's entry into temple

Alleging 'mysterious link between CPI(M) and radical outfits to destroy' the traditions of the Lord Ayyappa temple, a meeting of the Samiti leaders on Thursday also sought an NIA probe into the entry of two women into Sabarimala temple with the support of a Maoist group, hurting sentiments of devotees of Lord Ayyappa. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham