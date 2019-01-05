search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

People feeling unsafe in India should be bombed: Vikram Saini

AGENCIES
Published Jan 5, 2019, 12:20 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 12:20 am IST
BJP MLA says those who complain about intolerance are traitors.
Vikram Saini
 Vikram Saini

Muzzaffarnagar: Days after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s comment on intolerance in India erupted into a full-blown controversy, Vikram Saini, BJP MLA from Khatauli has said people who feel threatened and unsafe in India should be bombed.

In a 74-second video, the lawmaker from Muzaffarnagar is heard saying, “My personal view is that those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed. Give me a ministry and I will bomb such people, not even one will be spared.”

 

The BJP MLA, without naming Mr Shah, slammed people who complain about intolerance in India and said that he will bomb such people himself.

The MLA also said, “Such people are traitors. Some arrangements must be made for them. They should be punished. They should leave the country. Why should you stay here if you do not have any patriotic feelings towards your country. If you feel unsafe, go where you feel safe. Who has stopped them?”

Vikram Saini, known to shoot his mouth off, is no stranger to controversies. Last year, while addressing a population control campaign event, he urged the Hindus to produce more children until a law for population control was formulated.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar responded to the Sainik’s remarks demanding his arrest. 

Mr Babbar said the Chief Minister says ‘thok do’, and now an MLA who aspires to be minister says he will bomb people. “The MLA who aspires to be a minister says will bomb people. He should be arrested and punished. He is speaking like a terrorist and must be probed for terror links,” he said. 

...
Tags: vikram saini, intolerance in india, bombed
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Country bombs hurled in Kerala during hartal

Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Friday. (PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman: NDA Rafale price 9 per cent less than UPA’s

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nobody has right to call me or PM Modi a thief or liar: Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that the NDA got a better deal then what was being negotiated by the UPA government. (Photo: File)

Converting anti-corruption movement into party in 2012 was wrong: Phoolka targets AAP

Phoolka has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala Karma Samiti to intensify protests on women's entry into temple

Alleging 'mysterious link between CPI(M) and radical outfits to destroy' the traditions of the Lord Ayyappa temple, a meeting of the Samiti leaders on Thursday also sought an NIA probe into the entry of two women into Sabarimala temple with the support of a Maoist group, hurting sentiments of devotees of Lord Ayyappa. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham