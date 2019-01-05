People feeling unsafe in India should be bombed: Vikram Saini

Muzzaffarnagar: Days after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s comment on intolerance in India erupted into a full-blown controversy, Vikram Saini, BJP MLA from Khatauli has said people who feel threatened and unsafe in India should be bombed.

In a 74-second video, the lawmaker from Muzaffarnagar is heard saying, “My personal view is that those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed. Give me a ministry and I will bomb such people, not even one will be spared.”

The BJP MLA, without naming Mr Shah, slammed people who complain about intolerance in India and said that he will bomb such people himself.

The MLA also said, “Such people are traitors. Some arrangements must be made for them. They should be punished. They should leave the country. Why should you stay here if you do not have any patriotic feelings towards your country. If you feel unsafe, go where you feel safe. Who has stopped them?”

Vikram Saini, known to shoot his mouth off, is no stranger to controversies. Last year, while addressing a population control campaign event, he urged the Hindus to produce more children until a law for population control was formulated.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar responded to the Sainik’s remarks demanding his arrest.

Mr Babbar said the Chief Minister says ‘thok do’, and now an MLA who aspires to be minister says he will bomb people. “The MLA who aspires to be a minister says will bomb people. He should be arrested and punished. He is speaking like a terrorist and must be probed for terror links,” he said.