Oil and gas first to Andhra Pradesh next other states: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jan 5, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 1:20 am IST
BJP will lose deposits in AP, invites PK to join him.
 Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu takes blessings from an elderly woman during Janmabhoomi programme at JNTUK in Kakinada on Friday. (DC)

KAKINADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that oil and gas resources should be taken away to other states, only after catering to the needs of Andhra Pradesh state. Otherwise, he would not keep silent in this matter. He said that though oil and gas exploration activities were being held under Krishna and Godavari Basin both offshore and onshore, they were making use of the water and land that belonged to Andhra Pradesh.

Participating as a chief guest in the Janmabhoomi programme held here on Friday at JNTUK Grounds, Mr Naidu said that there were rich reserves of natural gas in Krishna Godavari basin, but, the gas was being taken away by other states and AP was getting only a small portion of it, not enough to meet its energy needs.

 

He said that ONGC was a successful oil and gas operator, but, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed it in to losses by merging it with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation because of “unwise” decisions. He said that the state should get its fair share and just share of natural gas being extracted from the KG Basin and the development of the state should not suffer, it should get priority, he said.

He accused the Prime Minister of destroying all institutions in the country such as the CBI, the RBI, Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate. These institutions were being misused to target political opponents, he alleged. He said that BJP leaders would not retain their deposits in the state and they would also suffer a crushing defeat in the coming general elections at the national level as all opposition parties were determined to teach the BJP a lesson. The people of the state and the country were very unhappy with the BJP, the CM said.

However, there was one leader in the state, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was friendly with BJP, as he wanted the CBI cases against him dropped. “That’s why, he is befriending the BJP in secrecy. He is also enacting some drama with knives used in cockfights and he wants to fool the public of the state. The people would teach him and the BJP a lesson,” he said.

He said that Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan should also carefully consider the political situation in the state and the country and he should also join the anti-BJP struggle. 

The Chief Minister said that “each family is deriving 5 to 10 benefits. Therefore, I urge you support me in the elections and standby my side to develop the state as number one in the world.”

