Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to introduce passenger trains

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday shot off a letter to Union Railways minister Piyush Goyal, asking him to introduce passenger trains on the Khurda-Bolangir railway line that’s now been connected upto Nayagarh town.

In the letter, Mr Patnaik said all works for the 16-km Bolangir-Bhainsapalli section of the Khurda-Bolangir railway line have been completed.

The mandatory inspection of Commissioner, Railway Safety was also completed in October, 2018. However, the railways have not introduced any passenger services for the section.

“I request you to introduce passenger trains in this section without further delay, so that the genuine aspirations of the people of western Odisha can be met,’ Mr Patnaik said in the letter.

Similarly, the CM requested the Union minister that mail express trains originating from Bhubaneswar like Garib Rath Express be extended to Nayagarh.

“The trains will help people of Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Subarnapur and Bolangir districts have better access to the large coastal belt of Odisha as well as the economic hubs of Kolkata and Visakhapatnam,” the letter read.