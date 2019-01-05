N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates lift irrigation scheme phase-II

RAJAHMUNDRY: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated phase-II of Purushottpatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme at Jaggampeta in East Godavari on Friday. Addressing the gathering at a public meeting held at Jaggampeta, the CM stated the Purushottapatnam scheme would help store 24 tmc ft of water in the Yeleru project and added that the water could be used to supply to the farmers to raise crops in upland areas. He also announced the sanction of lift irrigation schemes like Mallavaram, Govind-apuram and Muleru.

The CM called upon the people to visit the Polavaram irrigation project as it was being built by using high-end technology. The CM also added that under the NTR Bharosa scheme the government was initiating a series of welfare schemes in the State to minimise the economic inequalities among the people.

The CM appreciated the East Godavari administration for installation of LED bulbs to the extent of 100 percent in all villages in the district and added that it would help save nearly 30 per cent of power consumption.

The CM assured that 10 hours of free power supply would be provided to the farmers to save their crops from getting dried up for want of water.

The CM said that their government was committed to implementing welfare schemes and to take up developmental works to benefit every section of people irrespective of their caste and creed.

The CM inaugurated the Government Degree College complex built at a cost of `12 crore. and laid the foundation stone for the development of a power sub station.

