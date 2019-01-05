search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Farmers not vote bank for us’: Modi’s jibe at Cong’s loan waiver promises

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 2:00 pm IST
Modi also thanked the Bihar and the Jharkhand governments for working towards the interests of the farmers' community.
'We consider farmers as 'annadata' (provider of food), unlike the previous governments who considered them as mere vote bank,' the prime minister said. (Photo: File)
 'We consider farmers as 'annadata' (provider of food), unlike the previous governments who considered them as mere vote bank,' the prime minister said. (Photo: File)

Daltonganj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation of several irrigation projects in Jharkhand, including Rs 2,391.36-crore Mandal dam, which will provide irrigation to 19,604-hectare area in the state and neighbouring Bihar.

Modi, prior to addressing a public rally here, also handed over keys of houses to five beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

 

Taking a dig at previous governments, Modi said they were least bothered about farmers' welfare in Jharkhand, and the delay in completion of the Mandal dam project was proof of that.

The Mandal dam, work on which began in 1972, but was stalled since 1993, will be built on the North Koel river in Barwadih block of Latehar district.

The project, once completed, will boost irrigation facilities in Latehar, Palamu and Garhwa districts in the state, besides Aurangabad and Gaya in Bihar.

"We consider farmers as 'annadata' (provider of food), unlike the previous governments who considered them as mere vote bank," the prime minister said.

"Earlier, the Congress government had forced farmers to borrow loans and today they are misleading them with promises of loan waivers," he said.

Modi also thanked the Bihar and the Jharkhand governments for working towards the interests of the farmers' community.

"I am glad that foundations of several development projects to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore were laid here today. The projects will help in realising our vision of doubling farmers' income," Modi said.

Talking about the PMAY scheme, the PM said his government was initially criticized for "offering nothing new" under the housing proposal.

"Our aim is to provide housing for all, be it the rural areas or the urban areas. We do not believe in naming schemes after politicians, the benefit doled out under these schemes is what matters," he said, adding that the homes provided under the scheme will have all basic amenities, including gas connection, electricity and toilets.

The NDA government believes in transparency, there is no scope for brokers to take advantage of the farmers, the PM maintained. "We are working in a transparent manner by directly depositing money in the accounts of beneficiaries of government schemes. There is no place for brokers in the system," he asserted.

...
Tags: pm modi, mandal dam, pradhan mantri awas yojana, bjp, congress
Location: India, Jharkhand




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Have done no wrong, PNB loans were civil transactions: Nirav Modi

He gave his response before an anti-corruption court that is hearing a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate to have him declared a 'fugitive economic offender' under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. (Photo: File)

Let every Indian ask PM, his ministers questions I asked on Rafale: Rahul

He also posted a video of the two questions he posed to the defence minister in Parliament. (Photo: File)

6 children, driver killed after school bus falls into gorge in Himachal

The bus was ferrying children from nearby villages to DAV Public School around 08:30 am. (Representational Image)

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Pulwama

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Aripal village of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. (Photo: Representational | File)

Let Muslim patients shave off beard before surgery only if needed: Mumbai Corporator

The SP leader said the BMC's heath department has taken cognisance of his complaint over the issue and framed a policy to prevent doctors from resorting to the practice. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham