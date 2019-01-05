search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Pulwama

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
The gunfight was on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Aripal village of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. (Photo: Representational | File)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Aripal village of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the search party, who retaliated.

The gunfight was on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, srinagar, encounter in j&k
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




