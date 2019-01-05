6 children, driver killed after school bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Shimla: Seven people, including six school children, were killed in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Saturday morning. The private school bus skidded off a mountainous road and plunged into a deep gorge.
The bus was ferrying children from nearby villages to DAV Public School around 08:30 am.
According to Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain, 12 children have been injured and admitted to a local hospital.
Prima facie the accident occurred after the driver lost control while negotiating a curve.
Sirmaur district is located around 150 km away from the state capital.
More details are awaited.
(With PTI inputs)...
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh