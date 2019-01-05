search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

6 children, driver killed after school bus falls into gorge in Himachal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 5, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
According to Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain, 12 children have been injured and admitted to a local hospital.
The bus was ferrying children from nearby villages to DAV Public School around 08:30 am. (Representational Image)
 The bus was ferrying children from nearby villages to DAV Public School around 08:30 am. (Representational Image)

Shimla: Seven people, including six school children, were killed in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Saturday morning. The private school bus skidded off a mountainous road and plunged into a deep gorge.

The bus was ferrying children from nearby villages to DAV Public School around 08:30 am.

 

According to Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain, 12 children have been injured and admitted to a local hospital.

Prima facie the accident occurred after the driver lost control while negotiating a curve.

Sirmaur district is located around 150 km away from the state capital.

More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

...
Tags: himachal pradesh, road accident, school children killed
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Pulwama

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Aripal village of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. (Photo: Representational | File)

Let Muslim patients shave off beard before surgery only if needed: Mumbai Corporator

The SP leader said the BMC's heath department has taken cognisance of his complaint over the issue and framed a policy to prevent doctors from resorting to the practice. (Representational Image)

Nitish Kumar's party must exit NDA to save itself: Congress

The JD(U) had made its stand on the Triple Talaq issue clear even when an ordinance on the same was promulgated by the Union cabinet. (Photo: File)

Temple entry under cover of darkness an act of cowardice: Ex-ISRO chief

Nair, who had served as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, said the LDF government should focus on rebuilding Kerala after the devastating floods last year that left a trail of destruction on a massive scale. (Photo: File)

Bombs thrown at Left leaders' homes in Kerala amid Sabarimala flare-up

Pathanamthitta has witnessed widespread violence over the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham