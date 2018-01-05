search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: Flash bus strike leaves thousands stranded

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KV NAVYA AND S THIRUNAVUKARASU
Published Jan 5, 2018, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 2:48 am IST
Transport unions’ talks with government fail.
Commuters stranded in the city owing to sudden strike by government transport employees on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
 Commuters stranded in the city owing to sudden strike by government transport employees on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Government transport employees went on strike on Thursday crippling bus services across Tamil Nadu and leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

The strike was declared late evening after the negotiations by the staff unions with state transport department demanding wage revision among other things, failed. However transport minister, M.R.Vijayabhaskar reconvened and called for yet another round of talks to resolve the dispute.

 

Of the 46 unions that participated in the final round of talks chaired by transport minister, M.R.Vijayabhaskar, held at Chromepet, 13 major unions including Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) came out with the strike announcement.

The ruling AIADMK union, ATP (Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai) is not expected to participate in the strike, but its members could only be a small percentage of the total 1,30,000 workforce.

Unless the deadlock is broken quickly to get the 22,000-strong fleet back on roads, the state could face a crisis in terms of public transport, that too during festival time.     

“We are sorry for putting people through this difficulty, but we are helpless as we have been fighting for over an year for our wage revision and clearing our dues amounting to Rs 7,543 crore, which include retirement benefits and provident fund benefits” said M.Shanmugam from LPF,” adding that they are still open for negotiations.

The striking employees of state transport have been insisting for a pay scale revision to Rs 30,000. However, the authorities have agreed in principle to pay only `24,400, which the employees feel is a great injustice for the workers who deal with severe traffic and stress on a daily basis.

With 70 per cent of the 22,000 buses going off roads, public transport crippled in the city and commuters were stranded for long hours. While the bus services at Poonamallee, Tambaram, Koyambedu, Vadapalani, Tondiarpet and Thiruvanmiyur bus depots were stopped by 6 pm, the rest of the bus stops stopped operating after 8 pm when the strike was officially announced by the unions.

The office-goers were put to hardship, as they could not reach home as services were suspended. At Koyambedu bus terminus, passengers protested against low frequency of buses and urged the government to resolve the issue before Pongal.

Tags: tamil nadu government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Novel sperm-sorting device could improve IVF success

Traditional sperm-sorting methods used in IVF treatments select sperm that are the fastest swimmers. (Representational Image)
 

Protein rich breakfast can help you lose weight

Revolving your morning meal around whole foods such as lean meats, eggs and legumes could keep you fuller for long and increase fat loss when combined with regular exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Did KKR not retain Gautam Gambhir due to money-matters?

Gautam Gambhir, who has 4132 runs against his name from 148 IPL games, is the fourth highest run-getter in IPL, behind Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: No big surprises as Kohli and Dhoni retained by RCB, CSK

Apart from Virat Kohli, RCB retained AB de Villiers and uncapped Indian player Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Dhoni reunites with CSK, Kohli and Rohit retained

A maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs can be exercised by teams. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 

Maharashtra announces first ever Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

In lieu of the recent notification by Maharashtra Government where shops and establishments can now stay open 24X7, the Ministry of Tourism and MTDC will set up Mumbai’s first ever Night Bazaar Flea Market which will be functional till 4am on weekends. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru’s dust is the silent new killer: Study

People go through a tough time due to dust pollution at Mahatma Gandhi Circle, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Missing techie: CBI probe sought High Court

The tech, Kumar Ajitabh (29), had reportedly gone to meet the buyer, who had approached him through the e-commerce website OLX.

Bengaluru: 14000 cases booked against auto, cab drivers

Around 2,060 auto drivers and 1,078 cab drivers were booked for various offences, including 1,287 cases for not wearing  uniform. (Photo: DC)

BBMP rings ‘last order’ bell for 49 rooftop bars

Though the exact number of such bars in the city are not known, BBMP’s health wing officials estimate it is are more than 100. ntational purposes only.

Bengaluru sees sharp jump in traffic violation cases

Cases of speeding have jumped from 85,000 to 1.29 lakh in this period, drunken driving from 59,206 to 74,117, triple riding from 29,981 to 51,049.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham