search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

GDP seen at 6.5 per cent in 2017-18; lowest under Modi regime

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2018, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 6:34 pm IST
The reason for the slug in economic growth is mainly due to poor performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
'The growth in GDP during 2017-18 is estimated at 6.5 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.1 per cent in 2016- 17,' said the Central Statistics Office. (Photo: File)
 'The growth in GDP during 2017-18 is estimated at 6.5 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.1 per cent in 2016- 17,' said the Central Statistics Office. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The economic growth is expected to slow to a four-year low of 6.5 per cent in 2017-18, the lowest under the Modi-led government, mainly due to poor performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and 8 per cent in the preceding year. It was 7.5 per cent in 2014-15.

 

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government had assumed office in May 2014.

“The growth in GDP during 2017-18 is estimated at 6.5 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.1 per cent in 2016-17," said the Central Statistics Office (CSO) while announcing the first advance estimates of National Income 2017-18.

The growth of real Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2017-18 is anticipated at 6.1 per cent as against 6.6 per cent in the previous year.

Economic activities were affected by demonetisation announced on November 8, 2016 and subsequent implementation of a new indirect tax regime (GST) from July 1 in the current financial year.

As per the CSO data, the expansion in activities in 'agriculture, forestry and fishing' is likely to slow to 2.1 per cent in the current fiscal from 4.9 per cent in the preceding year.

The growth in manufacturing sector too is expected to decelerate to 4.6 per cent this fiscal, down from 7.9 per cent in 2016-17.

Tags: modi government, gdp hits all-time low, nda govt, central statistics office
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mum accidentally runs over and kills one-year-old son

According to investigators, Cai's mother, Tralyn Crosby, 35, was backing her vehicle up when she struck her son. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Transgender model features in Vogue issue celebrating influential British women

The issue marks 100 years since women won the right to vote in the country (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kareena roasted for ‘photoshopped’ bikini pics, accused of going under the knife

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures from a leading magazine.
 

Explosive book on Trump releases despite WH saying it is 'false and fake'

Henry Holt, the publisher, confirmed that due to unprecedented demand, they are moving the on-sale date for all formats of "Fire and Fury," by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5. (Photo: AFP/File)
 

104-year-old woman believes daily can of Diet Coke is secret to long life

The care home resident has revealed she consumes at least one can of the soda a day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Terminator-style robots may soon be real thanks to self-healing synthetic muscles

The muscles can self-repair any damage (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2018: Finance Ministry plans tax cuts to boost travel, tourism

According to an industry report, tourism employs 40 million people in India and could add 10 million jobs in a decade. (Representational Image)

Bihar: Bride's family kidnaps engineer, performs wedding at gunpoint

Video clips from the wedding show Vinod Kumar, the forced groom, being thrashed and compelled to perform wedding rituals in Patna's Pandarak area. (Screengrab)

UP: 90-yr-old mother sees paralysed son die of hunger

The deceased, who is survived by his 90-year-old mother (R), used their ration card to access food grains but later sold it to buy medicines. (Photo: ANI)

Explosives found under Kuttippuram bridge in Malapuram in Kerala

Five claymore anti-personnel mines were spotted by a boy on Thursday afternoon under the Kuttippuram bridge on NH 66 in Malappuram, some 130 km from Kochi. (Representational Image)

No matter the laws, result is abuse: Edward Snowden on Aadhaar data leak

On Thursday UIDAI termed The Tribune report titled 'Rs 500, 10 minutes, and you have access to billion Aadhaar details' a case of misreporting. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham