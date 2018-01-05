search on deccanchronicle.com
Chhattisgarh: Father sues son for killing his dog

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 5, 2018, 2:58 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 2:58 am IST
According to him, Shivmangal’s two sons did not like the pet dog and wanted their father to get rid of the animal.
Representational image
 Representational image

Bhopal: It may sound bizarre, but that’s what happened in a Chhattisgarh district. A man, a resident of Podi village in Surajpur district in north Chhattisgarh, did not hesitate to file an FIR against his son for “killing” his pet dog. Shivmangal Sai (50) took the police by surprise when he insisted on lodging complain against his son Sidhantari (26) in the local police station accusing him of hacking to death his pet dog, Jhabu, on Wednesday evening.

“He carried the dead dog on his bicycle to the police station and wanted to file an FIR against son for killing the pet animal. A case has been registered under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of Indian Penal Code against his son”, a senior district police officer told this newspaper on Thursday.

 

According to him, Shivmangal’s two sons did not like the pet dog and wanted their father to get rid of the animal. Shivm-angal however refused to part with the dog, which subsequently led to his son killing the dog.

