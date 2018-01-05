search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Can’t bear RTC expenses, Kerala government tells High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 3:22 am IST
The counsel for the KSRTC told the court that pension was introduced as per the directions of the state government.
Kerala High Court
 Kerala High Court

Kochi: The state government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that it can no longer support the KSRTC financially and also cannot bear the expenses towards pension for those who had retired from the transport corporation.

In a counter-affidavit submitted before the court, the counsel for the transport department said that the state government had given all possible financial support to the KSRTC to help it tide over its financial crisis and that the government had  already done its maximum in this regard. The counsel also said that the government was not in a position to do anything more.

 

It was informed that though the government was not directly liable in the case of KSRTC pensioners,  it had done  whatever it could to help them from 2015. Moreover, a monthly aid of Rs 30 crore also is given to the corporation. The counsel said that nowhere in India  a transport corporation pays pension to its retired staff from its own income.

The counsel for the KSRTC told the court that pension was introduced as per the directions of the state government. However,  the government did not provide special funds or aid for the purpose. 

The KSRTC does not have the wherewithal to provide pension to the retired staff. The monthly income of the corporation is Rs 175 crore while the expense, including pension, is Rs 345 crore.

The petition was filed by the KSRTC Pensioners Organisation and the High Court had sought the opinion of the government on it. The petitioners pointed out that pension was not disbursed due to lack of  government aid.

Tags: kerala government, kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Novel sperm-sorting device could improve IVF success

Traditional sperm-sorting methods used in IVF treatments select sperm that are the fastest swimmers. (Representational Image)
 

Protein rich breakfast can help you lose weight

Revolving your morning meal around whole foods such as lean meats, eggs and legumes could keep you fuller for long and increase fat loss when combined with regular exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Did KKR not retain Gautam Gambhir due to money-matters?

Gautam Gambhir, who has 4132 runs against his name from 148 IPL games, is the fourth highest run-getter in IPL, behind Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: No big surprises as Kohli and Dhoni retained by RCB, CSK

Apart from Virat Kohli, RCB retained AB de Villiers and uncapped Indian player Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Dhoni reunites with CSK, Kohli and Rohit retained

A maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs can be exercised by teams. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 

Maharashtra announces first ever Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

In lieu of the recent notification by Maharashtra Government where shops and establishments can now stay open 24X7, the Ministry of Tourism and MTDC will set up Mumbai’s first ever Night Bazaar Flea Market which will be functional till 4am on weekends. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Baiyappanahalli station to have longer platforms soon

Baiyappanahalli railway station

Infant Jesus annual feast brings Viveknagar alive

Rector-cum-Parish Priest Fr Joseph Menezes at infant Jesus annual feast in Bengaluru on Thursday

Shun rote learning: Ex-minister

Infosys mentor N.R. Narayana Murthy with Congress leaders Margaret Alva and Pallam Raju at 96th All India Principals’ Conference at Bishop Cotton’s High School in Bengaluru on Thursday

BBMP trashed for kitchen pulverisers

A Kitchen Pulveriser is an electric grinder installed below sthe kitchen sink (Picture for representation)

Bengaluru’s dust is the silent new killer, says study

People go through a tough time due to dust pollution at Mahatma Gandhi Circle, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham