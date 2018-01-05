search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Following Amla’s wicket, de Villiers and captain du Plessis ensured that the Proteas were back in the game.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 1st Test: AB de Villiers, du Plessis steer hosts to safety at lunch
 
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP scared of me; we want caste-less India: Mevani after violence charges

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani said no part of his speech in Pune was provocative or inflammatory.
Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani said, 'I am an elected representative. BJP is scared of me. We want a caste-less India. Don’t Dalits have the right to protest?' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani said, 'I am an elected representative. BJP is scared of me. We want a caste-less India. Don’t Dalits have the right to protest?' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: A day after he was denied permission to hold a rally in Mumbai, newly-elected Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani launched a scathing attacked at the Centre saying he was being targetted.

Mevani also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear his stand on the recent violence in Maharashtra.

 

"Not even a single word of my speech was inflammatory, I am just being targetted. No part of my speech was provocative or inflammatory," the newly-elected Gujarat MLA said. 

Mevani was responding to an FIR registered against him for his alleged "provocative" speech during an event in Pune on December 31. He was addressing the media at a press conference in the national capital.

“I am an elected representative. BJP is scared of me. We want a caste-less India. Don’t Dalits have the right to protest?” Mevani said.

Mevani said the results of the Gujarat Assembly elections have dented the ego of BJP and the charges against him are politically motivated in the wake of his rising popularity.

"Members of Sangh Parivar and BJP made a childish attempt to tarnish my image and target me, it is an after effect of the Gujarat results and it is also because they have a sense of fear about 2019," the Dalit leader added.

Mevani further said by targeting an "established Dalit leader" the government has offended millions of Dalits of the country.

Jignesh Mevani said that he would organise a Yuva Ahankar (youth pride) rally in the capital to protest atrocities against Dalits and other minority communities.

Jignesh Mevani and JNU student Umar Khalid were earlier booked by the Pune police for allegedly “creating communal disharmony” during a “provocative speech” at an event on the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle.

The Pune event was followed by a series of protests across Maharashtra with Mumbai being the hard-hit on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Mumbai police had denied Mevani permission to hold a rally.

Tags: jignesh mevani, bhima koregaon battle, narendra modi, umar khalid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Mumbai Police cancels Mevani-Khalid event; FIR against duo in Pune


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Terminator-style robots may soon be real thanks to self-healing synthetic muscles

The muscles can self-repair any damage (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US has top secret airline that flies directly to mysterious military base Area 51

Going by the name of Janet, it has a fleet of Boeing 737 airliners operating from McCarran Internatonal Airport in Las Vegas.
 

Sticking to your New Year's resolutions can considerably reduce your risk of cancer

Sticking to your New Year's resolutions can reduce your risk of cancer. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Facial yoga makes women look younger, new study claims

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Prince Harry is unlikely to share his fortune with Meghan Markle

However, if Prince Harry was to move to America to live with Meghan, he wouldn’t be expected to file taxes in Britain. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Experts warn new trend of drinking raw water could be life-threatening

Drinking raw water could be fata, experts warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Age proof must for women devotees visiting Kerala's Sabarimala temple

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the shrine, has decided to make the age proof mandatory during the ongoing pilgrim season in view of the increasing instances of women devotees trying to trek to the hillock shrine defying the restrictions. (Photo: File)

15,000 TN buses on strike today over pay scale revision, commuters hit

Drivers and conductors of various state transport corporations went on a sudden strike from midnight. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Islamic school issues fatwa, bans women from marrying into family of bankers

Darul Ifta has stated that as per Islamic law, earnings through interest and any transaction involving interest particularly investment is forbidden. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

BSF launches 'Ops Alert' to curb terrorist movements across Int'l Border

BSF has launched operation to curb infiltration of terrorists from across the border. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New lightning conductor for Bahubali

The gigantic statue of Bahubali measures 58.8 feet high and stands on the peak of Vindhyagiri Hill at Shravanabelagola, a Jain pilgrim centre in Hassan district.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham