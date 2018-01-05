search on deccanchronicle.com
Bengaluru’s dust is the silent new killer, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ABILASH MARISWAMY
Published Jan 5, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 3:18 am IST
Pollution-related lifestyle diseases have killed nearly 38% of people aged above 40 in Karnataka.
People go through a tough time due to dust pollution at Mahatma Gandhi Circle, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
 People go through a tough time due to dust pollution at Mahatma Gandhi Circle, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

BENGALURU: Pollution-related lifestyle diseases have killed nearly 38% of people aged above 40 in Karnataka, states a study, India: Health of Nation’s States 2017. 

In the state, 37.2% of people in the age group of 40-69 and 36.8% over 70 years old died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2016, the study reveals. Chronic respiratory diseases are the second biggest killers. The state also had the highest number of deaths caused by cerebrovascular diseases.

 

“Pollution monitoring systems have to be placed in sensitive areas of the city to let people know pollution levels and take precautions. Use of electric vehicles and allowing odd-even numbered vehicle on roads on alternate days can be the solutions,” said Bangari Girish, a cardiologist, Kamadhenu Hospital. He cautioned that masks are not a solution.

The study was conducted as the India state-level disease burden initiative with contribution from the Indian Council of Medical Research, Public Health Foundation of India and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Another study by the Commission on Pollution and Health found that increasing air pollution is leading to rising incidences of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPDs), cancer, diabetes and other ailments.

Dr Narendra, Test Physician, Global Group Hospitals, said, “These are high-risk diseases. COPDs and industrial lung diseases further lead to heart failure or Corpulmonale that affects respiration, resulting in death.”

The study also states that 27% of deaths in India were caused due to pollution, which is the highest for any country.

