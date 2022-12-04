  
Andhra Pradesh govt accords civic reception to President Murmu

Governor BB Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister Kishan Reddy welcome President Droupadi Murmu at Vijayawada Airport on Sunday. (DC)
Amaravati: President Droupadi Murmu was on Sunday felicitated by the Andhra Pradesh government at a civic reception in Vijayawada, on her maiden visit to the state.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the President and presented her the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and other dignitaries attended the event.

The President arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday morning on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh.

The Governor, Chief Minister, the Union Minister and Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy accorded a warm reception on her arrival in the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram.

She later proceeded to the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada where the Governor hosted a banquet in her honour. 

