185 stray pigs shot on eve of President’s Vizag visit

GVMC commissioner P. Raja Babu maintained that stray pigs are being shot down in a special drive, as they have been spreading diseases and obstructing traffic. (Representational Image/AFP)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Public health officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), with help of professional shooters, shot down 185 stray pigs within Visakhapatnam city limits on Saturday.

The shooting down comes on the eve of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Visakhapatnam for participating in the Navy Day celebrations.

GVMC commissioner P. Raja Babu, however, maintained that stray pigs are being shot down in a special drive, as they have been spreading diseases and obstructing traffic.

There are around 5,000 pigs in the city. Owners had been asked to take them away from the city. On Saturday, majority of owners drove away about 1,000 pigs by themselves. But the others did nothing.

“As some of the owners have remained stubborn, we have taken the help of professional killers in shooting down 185 pigs. The process will continue,” the commissioner told this correspondent.

Activist and founder president of Visakhapatnam Society for Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Pradeep Nath condemned the shooting down of pigs in Visakhapatnam. He maintained that GVMC must instead create a shelter for pigs.