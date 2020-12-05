The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2020 Jagan lambasts Naidu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan lambasts Naidu for destroying cooperative dairies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2020, 4:53 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2020, 4:53 am IST
Promoting milk farmers, women empowerment focus areas
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Amul Project 1st phase at secretariat. Ministers S Appalaraju, K Kannababu, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy others also seen. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Amul Project 1st phase at secretariat. Ministers S Appalaraju, K Kannababu, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy others also seen. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: An enraged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday slammed the Opposition and a section of the media in the Legislative Assembly for “spreading lies” and charged that the Telugu Desam government had destroyed cooperative dairies in order to promote Heritage. He took exception to the TD terming Amul as a corporate company.

The Chief Minister said that the share value of Heritage increased whenever TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu was in power and dropped when he lost, giving rise to suspicion. Showing statistics, he stated that Naidu was sending TD members to the podium to create chaos in the House in order to throttle the voice of the government.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said Amul is a co-operative society, whose owners were farmers and it was ranked eighth best in the world. He said, “looking at Heritage share price according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) index since 1999, when Naidu was in power, its share price was `2.89 on January 1, 1999, and `26.90 on December 12, 2003 and before the 2009 elections, when Naidu was not in power, on April 9, 2009, the share price fell to `16.35. It increased from `35 to `100 when Kiran Kumar Reddy was Chief Minister. When Naidu returned to power in 2014, the share price rose to a record `827 by December 2017. Heritage shares fell to `205 by March 2020 after Naidu stepped down.”

 

The CM stated that Naidu had killed Chittoor Dairy, which once competed with Heritage, while ordering its closure in 2003. Showing the orders, Reddy stated that this is an example of how the cooperative sector was badly affected during the TD regime.

Reddy said, “When Naidu was Chief Minister, Bank of Baroda and Heritage signed a MoU on 30.12.2016 in the name of easy loans to farmers under which milk farmers should sell milk only to Heritage for low price. This is the terrible approach of Naidu and his efforts to cheat farmers.”

 

The Chief Minister affirmed that their target was not Heritage but to empower women. “If the cooperative sector is strong, competition will increase and the income of farmers and our sisters will increase. This will benefit over 27 lakh sisters in rural areas engaged in the milk sector,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that if Amul does not come, a majority of bulk milk cooling units would be closed and milk will be collected from only 800 villages. He said that special focus on women's empowerment, socio-economic uplift of milk producers, providing better milk price and providing quality milk to consumers was their endeavour.

 

The Chief Minister said that the government has found that milk production is high in 9,899 villages and that was the reason bulk milk cooling units were being set up in those villages. Establishing women's dairy co-operative societies are integral to the initiative, he pointed out.

...
Tags: chittoor dairy, amul, heritage, ap cooperative dairies, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Union Minister for Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses media representatives as MoS for Commerce Som Prakash looks on after a meeting with farmers over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Tomar meet PM Modi ahead of farmer-govt meeting

Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on December 5, 2020. (AFP)

Farmers call Bharat bandh on Dec 8, threaten to intensify agitation

The MIM chief pointed out that the party had won 44 seats while fielding 51 candidates this time against 60 in 2016.

Did not decide about post-poll alliance with TRS: Owaisi

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (PTI)

Haryana Health Minister tests positive weeks after getting Covaxin vaccine shot



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP Police makes first arrest under new anti-conversion law

Under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which deals with different categories of offences, a marriage will be declared

Madhya Pradesh to form a 'Gau Cabinet' to conserve cattle resources

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.(PTI)

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami gets interim bail from Supreme Court

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami

PM Modi says opposition is misleading farmers and 'playing tricks' on them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the dedication of 6-lane Prayagraj-Varanasi section of NH-19, in Varanasi, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham