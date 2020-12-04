The Indian Premier League 2020

Disha Bill passed in AP Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 4, 2020, 12:25 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2020, 12:25 am IST
18 Disha police stations are set up across the state and they have obtained ISO certification as women and child friendly stations
VIJAYAWADA: The state Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts For Specified Offences Against Women And Children Bill, 2020) and the AP Land Tilling Bill, 2020 by voice vote.

Home minister Mekathoi Sucharitha, who tabled the Disha Bill, explained its salient features saying the 2019 Bill was withdrawn and a new Bill is introduced with provisions for speedy trial. She said that across the state 18 Disha police stations were set up and they have obtained ISO certification as women and child friendly stations. She mentioned that since the Disha app was introduced, 12 lakh people have downloaded the app till date.

 

The House also passed the Andhra Pradesh Land Tilling Bill, 2020 which proposes to provide permanent land ownership and settle disputes over the boundaries and ownership. Revenue minister Dharmana Krishna Das said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took a historic decision, for the first time in the country, of introducing this Bill and the government will distribute land tilling pattas once the comprehensive survey is completed.

The House also passed the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill as per Article 197 (1) of the Constitution, which proposes to amend the house tax structure by a nominal hike. The municipal administration minister said the Bill has been rejected by the Council and was again introduced in Assembly. The Bill was also passed by voice vote for the second time, while the Opposition took objection to the contents of the Bill which was clarified by the minister.

 

Tags: ap assembly, disha bill


