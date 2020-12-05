The Indian Premier League 2020

AP Assembly rules out gram panchayat elections in February

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 5, 2020, 4:10 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
House passes unanimous resolution against conduct of polls due to Covid-19
Minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) introduced the resolution in the House opposing the State Election Commission’s move to conduct gram panchayat polls in February. (Representational Image:PTI)
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday passed a resolution unanimously against conduct of gram panchayat elections due to prevalence of Covid-19.

Minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) introduced the resolution in the House opposing the State Election Commission’s move to conduct gram panchayat polls in February. The minister said that as coronavirus was still prevalent in the state and as there was a threat of a second wave, the government cannot conduct polls as health of the people was more important.

 

The minister, while stating that the SEC had taken a unilateral decision in this regard, assured that once the pandemic was brought under control, gram panchayat elections would be conducted.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that as the US went ahead with its Presidential polls, it witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases.

