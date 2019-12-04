Youth held for vulgar comments on Disha

Chavan Sriram (22) from Fakirabad in Nizamabad posted nasty comments through Facebook. Police are looking for four others for derogatory posts.

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man who vulgarly commented on ‘Disha’ on social media was arrested by the Hyderabad cyber-crime police on Tuesday. Chavan Sriram (22) from Fakirabad in Nizamabad posted nasty comments through Facebook. Police are looking for four others for derogatory posts.

After veterinarian Disha’s gangrape-murder at Shamshabad, the nation largely condoled her death and supported her family. A few, however, used social media to demonstrate their anti-social behaviour.

Sriram, an ITI graduate, worked at a fast food outlet in the city and return-ed home two months ago. He was jobless since. He used Facebook with the profile ‘Stalin Sriram’ and posted vulgar thoug-hts about Disha. His comments were objectionable.

Sriram is a migrant from Maharashtra. His parents are vegetable vendors who were at a loss as to why their son was picked up by the police.

On coming across the posts, the Hyderabad cyber-crime police registered a suo moto case on November 30. Technical clues helped trace Sriram. He was produced in court and was remanded to judicial custody.

Police are hunting for others like him, but they turned off their mobile phones and went underground.

Cyber crime inspector N. Mohan Rao said: “Teams are working to trace and nab the others.”

Meanwhile, the Rachakonda cyber-crime police has also registered a case against a person who posted objectionable content about Disha on social media.

A team has gone to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. However, the accused absconded before the cops arrived.

Separately, the Cybera-bad cyber crime police also registered a case against a person for making derogatory comments about the Chief Minister and his daughter, a former parliamentarian, alleging inaction by the government.