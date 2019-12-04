Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 Telangana: Girls wan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Girls want career in agri, boys in police, says survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 4, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 1:19 am IST
The survey also has data corresponding to each district.
The survey covered 18,000 students and intends to help guide teachers in understand their students' abilities and, accordingly, provide career guidance to them.
 The survey covered 18,000 students and intends to help guide teachers in understand their students' abilities and, accordingly, provide career guidance to them.

Hyderabad: Girls studying in the state’s model schools want a career in agriculture and boys see themselves in the police. Their preferences were indicated in  a “My Choice My Future” survey conducted across 194 schools in 27 districts jointly by the state government and BodhBridge, a company incubated by IIT-Madras.

The survey covered 18,000 students and intends to help guide teachers in understand their students' abilities and, accordingly, provide career guidance to them.

 

The survey found that girls picked agriculture and food (20 per cent); medicine and healthcare (17 per cent); police (12 per cent) engineering and technology (8 per cent) and government and public administration (7 per cent) as their top five career interests.

Boys preferred Police (27 per cent), agriculture and food (15 per cent); engineering and technology (11 per cent); sports (9 per cent) and defence (7 per cent) as their top career interests.

When it came to career-oriented traits, close to 48 per cent were ‘communicative and expressive’, followed by ‘compassion/generosity’, ‘creativity’ and ‘extraversion’.

Data showed that model school students were more suited to careers in human services, entertainment, hospitality and tourism, education, law, art, marketing, journalism, sales, paramedical, finance and allied fields. Only 18 per cent of them are suited for engineering and technology and 11 per cent inclined towards entrepreneurship. Interestingly, over half of them were found to have ‘low suitability’ to careers in defence.

The survey also has data corresponding to each district. For instance, in Adilabad, boys expressed interest in environmental science, marketing, and paramedical services, whereas girls preferred journalism, sales, art and design.

In Karimnagar, boys showed interest in marketing, defence and architecture, while girls chose entrepreneurship, paramedical services and
sales.

...
Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Pon Manickavel

Anbu new IG idol wing after Pon Manickavel

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

No hassles for bullet train project: Uddhav Thackeray

Pick up Paradise Regained: Biodiversity of Pallikaranai Marsh, a coffee table book, published by Conservation Authority of Pallikaranai Marshland, Chennai.

Paradise lost and regained in namma Pallikaranai marshland

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh flays BJP MPs for skipping session



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Muslim groups sore as cops refuse them meeting permit

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen

No RTC buses before 6 am

As part of this plan, services which used to start at 5 am will now leave at 6 am. Between noon and 2 pm, when the number of commuters is seen to reduce, the RTC will run fewer buses. (Representational image)

14.5 Lakhs traffic fines imposed on Old City

According to the furnished information, in seven months, 10,81,316 notices were served for the payment of penalty dues. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Drunk cop suspended for causing nuisance

Falaknuma constable M. Eshwaraiah

Telangana High Court for action on debt recovery panel-1 chief

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham