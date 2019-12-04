Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 Sit for exams or nam ...
Sit for exams or name will be removed from varsity roll, says JNU

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 9:17 am IST
JNU Students' Union was planning to boycott semester examinations scheduled from December 12 to protest against the hostel fee hike.
Students not appearing in the examinations would lose their studentship as per JNU academic ordinances, the university said. (Photo: PTI )
 Students not appearing in the examinations would lose their studentship as per JNU academic ordinances, the university said. (Photo: PTI )

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union was planning to boycott the semester examinations scheduled from December 12 to protest against the hostel fee hike, with the JNU on Tuesday saying that students not appearing in the exams would lose their studentship.

In a circular issued here, the university cautioned the students "about the consequences of not completing academic assignments and tests, including end-semester examinations, as per the relevant academic ordinances and rules".

 

Students not appearing in the examinations would lose their studentship as per JNU academic ordinances, the university said.

"Such students will be ineligible to register in the next semester and hence will cease to be the bonafide students of the university," the circular read.

"This is also to remind the research scholars that the M. Phil students who fail to secure a CGPA of 5.00 on completion of course work at the end of 2nd semester will find their names automatically removed from the roll list of the university," it stated.

The JNUSU, which has been protesting for over a month against the proposed hike in hostel fee, said at least 17 centres have held meetings and supported the call for boycott of semester exams.

In its circular, the university said the last date for submission of M.Phil, dissertation/PhD thesis in the schools/centres and forwarding the same to Evaluation Branch is December 31 for the Monsoon Semester.

"This needs to be noted that the University academic calendar has been approved by the Academic Council and the Executive Council and is required to be followed strictly," the circular read.

 

...
