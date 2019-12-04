Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 Row over ‘sack ...
Row over ‘sacking’ of Rajeev Dhavan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Dec 4, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 1:33 am IST
A source said that Jamiat’s action amounted to sealing a march over other who too were ready with petitions.
New Delhi: A row has erupted amongst the Muslim litigants who were parties to title suit after Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind ‘sacked’ senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan as its lead lawyer while filing its plea on December 2 seeking the reconsideration of November 9 Ayodhya judgment.

The day started with Rajeev Dhavan describing as “malicious and untrue” a statement attributed to Arshad Madani saying that they wanted to file the review petition on December 2 itself and Dhavan was not available to settle the petition.

 

However, sources said that it was decided that all the petitions were being drafted under the supervision of Rajeev Dhavan, would be filed simultaneously on the same day.

