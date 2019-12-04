Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 ‘Phew. At last ...
‘Phew. At last...’: Karti tweets after SC grants bail to P Chidambaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 4, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Congress also hailed the verdict and said 'truth finally prevails' though Tharoor rued delay in granting bail.
 “Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Minutes after the Supreme Court granted bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, his son Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter to express relief.

“Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti.

 

The Congress also hailed the verdict, saying “Truth finally prevails” though party leader Shashi Tharoor rued the delay in granting bail. “But justice delayed is justice denied. This should have been granted much earlier. Nothing is different from three months ago,” he said.

A top court bench of justices R Banumathi, AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy granted P Chidambaram bail and said he has to cooperate with the investigation and cannot leave country without permission by special judge. The bench also said a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh has to be executed with two sureties.

On August 21, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chidambaram in the INX Media case from his house in Delhi’s Jor Bagh. Initially, he was in police custody and was later sent to Tihar Jail.

 

