No porn for kids, check wine sale to curb rapes: RS panel

New Delhi: Seeking ways to prevent heinous crimes against women like the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder, a group of Rajya Sabha MPs feel that there should be a total ban on children’s access to pornography.

The informal group of 14 MPs called the “Study Group”, which has representatives from 10 political parties met for the first time at AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyanath’s residence on Monday evening.

The group briefed Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday and said that one of the foremost suggestions was that children’s access to pornography should be banned.

“Nowadays everybody has a smart phone and with it the access to internet and pornography. This issue needs to be addressed first and foremost,” one of the MPs said.

Some of the other suggestions were limiting sale of alcohol and time-bound punishment for culprits.

The group has decided to hold further discussions with stakeholders, including civil society groups, parent groups, law enforcement agencies, regulators like TRAI and social media companies like WhatsApp, Google and Facebook, sources said.

The Informal Group comprises Vinay P. Shasrabuddhe, Rajeev Chandrashekar and Roopa Ganguly of BJP, Jairam Ramesh, Rajeev Gowda and Amee Yajnik of the Congress, Derek O` Brien of Trinamul Congress, Tiruchi Siva of DMK, Vijila Sathyanath of AIADMK, Jaya Bachchan of Samajwadi Party, Vandana Chavan of NCP, Amar Patnaik of BJD, Kahkashan Perween of JD(U) and Sanjay Singh of AAP.

Those who called on Mr Naidu included Mr Sahasrabuddhe, Mr Ramesh, Ms Bachchan, Ms Chavan, and Mr Siva.

The group had been formed by Mr Naidu after Ms Sathyanath raised the issue of misuse of internet and the attendant child abuse in Rajya Sabha on November 28, a day after the horrific rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

The Rajya Sabha Chairperson assured the Study Group that their suggestions would be sent to the Minister of Communications and IT and Minister of Information and Broadcasting for consideration.