Mumbai: 61-year-old man arrested for raping 6-year-old girl

ANI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
The incident took place on December 1 when the girl went out to play in the evening.
As per the complaint, the victim informed about the incident to her family on Tuesday (December 3) after which an FIR was registered at Vinoba Bhave Police Station under relevant sections.
 As per the complaint, the victim informed about the incident to her family on Tuesday (December 3) after which an FIR was registered at Vinoba Bhave Police Station under relevant sections. (Photo: File | Representational)

Mumbai: A 61-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Kurla area of Mumbai.

The incident took place on December 1 when the girl went out to play in the evening.

 

As per the complaint, the victim informed about the incident to her family on Tuesday (December 3) after which an FIR was registered at Vinoba Bhave Police Station under relevant sections.

The accused was arrested on the same day (December 3).

 

Tags: rape, pocso, crime against children
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


