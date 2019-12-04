Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 HC transfers electio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC transfers election affidavit case against M K Alagiri to principal seat

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 6:07 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 6:07 pm IST
Justice Jagdeesh Chandra ordered the transfer of the case to the principal seat as it related to an election dispute.
Alagiri, son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, contended that the case had been filed with ulteriorpolitical motive and hence should be quashed. (Photo: File)
 Alagiri, son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, contended that the case had been filed with ulteriorpolitical motive and hence should be quashed. (Photo: File)

Madurai: The Madras High Court bench here on Wednesday transferred to its principal seat in Chennai a plea of former union minister M K Alagiri seeking to quash a case related to his 2009 election affidavit pending in a lower court.

Justice Jagdeesh Chandra ordered the transfer of the case to the principal seat as it related to an election dispute.

 

The case had been registered against Alagiri for allegedly not declaring his immovable assets in his affidavit filed when he contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from the Madurai constituency.

Alagiri, son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, contended that the case had been filed with ulteriorpolitical motive and hence should be quashed.

He also prayed the court to dispense with his personal appearance in the trial court as an interim measure.

Alagiri was expelled from DMK in 2014.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: madras high court, mk alagiri, m karunanidhi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai


Latest From Nation

Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries. (Photo: PTI)

Reject mercy plea of Nirbhaya case convict, Delhi L-G recommends to Home Ministry

Shivakumar, who was released on bail in a money-laundering case with the Enforcement Directorate, has thrown himself into the campaign mode for the upcoming Karnataka bypolls. (Photo: File)

'More the strength, more the enemies,' Shivakumar ahead of K'taka bypolls

The four accused charged with murder and rape of a Hyderabad veterinarian were taken into a 10-day-custody by the Telangana police earlier this week. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad rape and murder: T'gana HC to hear case in fast-track court

The move is part of the government's efforts to enhance depth in the bond market and draw retail investors to the debt products. (Photo: ANI)

Cabinet approves launch of Bharat Bond ETF to provide more money for CPSUs, CPSEs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reject mercy plea of Nirbhaya case convict, Delhi L-G recommends to Home Ministry

Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries. (Photo: PTI)

'More the strength, more the enemies,' Shivakumar ahead of K'taka bypolls

Shivakumar, who was released on bail in a money-laundering case with the Enforcement Directorate, has thrown himself into the campaign mode for the upcoming Karnataka bypolls. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad rape and murder: T'gana HC to hear case in fast-track court

The four accused charged with murder and rape of a Hyderabad veterinarian were taken into a 10-day-custody by the Telangana police earlier this week. (Photo: File)

Cabinet approves launch of Bharat Bond ETF to provide more money for CPSUs, CPSEs

The move is part of the government's efforts to enhance depth in the bond market and draw retail investors to the debt products. (Photo: ANI)

In favour of withdrawal of false Koregaon-Bhima cases: NCP leader Jayant Patil

CM Thackeray had said the previous Devendra Fadnavis government had issued orders to withdraw the cases against persons facing minor criminal charges related to the caste riot. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham