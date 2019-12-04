FIR against HD Deve Gowda's grandson, 5 others for assaulting BJP workers

Suraj Revanna was also present on the location when the clash broke out between the workers of the two parties. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Ahead of the assembly by-polls in Karnataka, an FIR has been registered against former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular chief HD Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna and five others on Wednesday for allegedly attacking BJP workers at a village near KR Pete in Mandya.

The FIR was filed at Channarayapatna police station against all the six accused of the alleged attempt to murder. Suraj Revanna is the son of former state minister HD Revanna and nephew of HD Kumaraswamy.

JDS workers had allegedly attacked BJP followers after they suspected that they distributed money in the village near KR Pete, in Mandya.

Suraj Revanna was also present on the location when the clash broke out between the workers of the two parties.

Police said the FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including an attempt to murder, and rioting.

The by-elections for 15 Assembly seats out of 17 in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. The result will be declared on December 9.

atch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.