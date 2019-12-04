Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 ‘Culprits shou ...
‘Culprits should be hanged, waiting for that day,’ says Hyderabad vet’s father

ANI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
'The culprits must be punished as soon as possible. They should be hanged in about two months,' father of the veterinarian said.
The woman veterinarian was allegedly gangraped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in the outskirts of Shadnagar town in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the intervening night of November 27. (Photo: File)
 The woman veterinarian was allegedly gangraped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in the outskirts of Shadnagar town in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the intervening night of November 27. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The father of the woman veterinarian, who was allegedly raped and murdered last week, has said that the culprits should be hanged in two months.

"The culprits must be punished as soon as possible. They should be hanged in about two months. I am waiting for that day," he said on Tuesday. Narrating the horrific incident, he told ANI, "She had gone to her doctor and parked the scooty near a lorry. When she returned, she found that her scooty's tire was deflated."

 

"Some drunk lorry drivers came and offered to help her, saying that she will find it difficult to fix it. She trusted them and they raped and burnt her," he said.

The victim's father said that she had called her family while she was waiting for her vehicle to be fixed. "We thought she would be late. But, after an hour or so, we took a car and searched around the place but could not find her. After this, I immediately went to the police station," he added.

Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement strict laws to deal with heinous crimes, he said that laws have been made but these are not being implemented properly.

"Take Nirbhaya's case for example. The culprits must be hanged till death. If the law is not implemented, then more people will commit such crimes. The police should organise awareness and self-defence programmes for girls," he said.

The woman veterinarian was allegedly gangraped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in the outskirts of Shadnagar town in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the intervening night of November 27. Police on November 29 arrested the four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder case.

 

Tags: telangana rape and murder case, crime, rape, crime against women, priyanka reddy
