Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 Classic case of Cong ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Classic case of Congress ‘celebrating corruption’: BJP on SC's bail to Chidambaram

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Taking a dig at the opposition party, the BJP went on to name leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
"Classic case of @INCIndia 'Celebrating Corruption'!! So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress,' Sambit Patra tweeted. (Photo: File)
 "Classic case of @INCIndia 'Celebrating Corruption'!! So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress,' Sambit Patra tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Stating that P Chidambaram has joined the "Out On Bail Club", the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress' reaction following the Supreme Court's bail to the former minister in a money laundering case was a "classic case" of the party celebrating corruption.

Taking a dig at the opposition party, the BJP went on to name leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

 

"Classic case of @INCIndia 'Celebrating Corruption'!! So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club,some members of which are:1)Sonia Gandhi 2)Rahul Gandhi 3)Robert Vadra 4)Motilal Vohra 5)Bhupinder Hooda 6)Sashi Tharoor Etc Etc," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Twitter.

Chidambaram, 74, was granted bail by a three-judge apex court bench after 105 days days in custody. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX-Media corruption case. On October 16, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the money-laundering case.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, tihar jail, supreme court, ed, cbi, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

As per preliminary information, an ITBP jawan allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, killing four of them and injuring three others, he said. (Representational Image)

5 ITBP jawans killed, 3 injured as colleague opens fire in Chhattisgarh

(Photo: PTI)

Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment bill, to be taken up in Parl next week

“Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti. (Photo: File)

‘Phew. At last...’: Karti tweets after SC grants bail to P Chidambaram

The government would bring a bill to extend the reservation in this session, the sources said. (Representational Image)

Union Cabinet approves SC/ST reservation for another 10 years



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment bill, to be taken up in Parl next week

(Photo: PTI)

‘Phew. At last...’: Karti tweets after SC grants bail to P Chidambaram

“Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti. (Photo: File)

Union Cabinet approves SC/ST reservation for another 10 years

The government would bring a bill to extend the reservation in this session, the sources said. (Representational Image)

After 105 days in custody, SC grants bail to Chidambaram in INX case

Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the top court on October 22. (Photo: File)

BJP's 'conspiracy' to not allow our CM: Shiv Sena on Sharad Pawar's claim

Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, was formed weeks after political uncertainty which arose from the Sena insistence for equal power-sharing the new government with the BJP last month. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham