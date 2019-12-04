Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 'Chidambaram� ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Chidambaram's 106-day incarceration was vengeful, vindictive': Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to Chidambaram.
'Mr P Chidambaram's 106-day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive. I'm glad that the SC has granted him bail. I'm confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial,' Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 'Mr P Chidambaram's 106-day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive. I'm glad that the SC has granted him bail. I'm confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial,' Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's 106-day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, hours after the Supreme Court granted bail to the former finance minister in the INX-Media money laundering case.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to Chidambaram.

 

The 74-year-old Congress leader has been in custody since August 21, when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

"Mr P Chidambaram's 106-day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive. I'm glad that the SC has granted him bail. I'm confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial," Gandhi said in a tweet.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: inx media case, p chidambaram, rahul gandhi, r banumathi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

As per the complaint, the victim informed about the incident to her family on Tuesday (December 3) after which an FIR was registered at Vinoba Bhave Police Station under relevant sections. (Photo: File | Representational)

Mumbai: 61-year-old man arrested for raping 6-year-old girl

The chief minister had also said that within three to four months the work for both the CCTVs and WiFi hotspots will begin after the process of tender and work allocation is done. (Photo: PTI | File)

Free Wifi - 11,000 wifi hotspots for Delhi, first 100 by Dec 16: CM Kejriwal

Harshvardhan was elected as Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk constituency in the 2019 general election by defeating Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Pankaj Gupta. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Harsh Vardhan's election affidavit

The agency claimed that the value of the plot was Rs 64.93 crore but Hooda gave it away for Rs 59 lakh. (Photo: PTI)

ED quizzes former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in land allotment case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED quizzes former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in land allotment case

The agency claimed that the value of the plot was Rs 64.93 crore but Hooda gave it away for Rs 59 lakh. (Photo: PTI)

Singhvi says SC's judgement to grant Chidambaram bail 'balanced, comprehensive'

'It's a very balanced and comprehensive judgment. In particular, the triple test has been very strongly underlined which has been found in favour of the accused both by the High Court and the Supreme Court namely that he cannot be an absconder, he is not interfering with witnesses, he is cooperating etc... We welcome this judgment,' Singhvi said. (Photo: FIle | ANI)

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)

'No anti-incumbency wave, Cong has vanished from Jharkhand': Nitin Gadkari

'For further development of Jharkhand, people will vote Chief Minister Raghubar Das back to power. There is no anti-incumbency wave, Congress has vanished from the state. JMM-Congress contesting together means, BJP is powerful,' Gadkari said. (Photo: ANI)

Absence of ‘mutually agreed LAC’ led to Chinese incursion: Rajnath tells Lok Sabha

In his reply, the Defence Minister said that the government was developing infrastructure in areas bordering China to ensure India's sovereignty. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham