Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 Cabinet may clear CA ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cabinet may clear CAB today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published Dec 4, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 12:59 am IST
According to highly-placed sources, the Centre might introduce it in Rajya Sabha on December 10.
Amit Shah
 Amit Shah

New Delhi: While the entire northeastern region is up in arms over the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Union Cabinet is likely to clear the contentious legislation at its meeting here on Wednesday. According to highly-placed sources, the Centre might introduce it in Rajya Sabha on December 10.

Sources in the know pointed out that with home minister Amit Shah holding regular discussions with key political leaders, students’ representatives and civil society members from the Northeast over the past few days, including a meeting which took place on Tuesday, there is a strong likelihood that the Bill could be cleared at the Cabinet meeting due to take place on December 4.

 

The proposed legislation is likely to be introduced by the government in the Upper House on December 10, the sources added.

The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha’s approval. But it couldn’t pass in the Rajya Sabha due to the vehement protests in the Northeast region.

The bill lapsed after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. Under the previous bill, those who came to India on or before December 31, 2014 will benefit from the law after it receives the President’s assent and is notified.

The new bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who came to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don’t have proper documents.

Mr Shah on Tuesday held discussions with members of students’ bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed law. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal was among those who attended the meeting.

The groups, including the influential All Assam Students Union, are learnt to have told the home minister of their concerns and how the proposed legislation could affect the indigenous people of the Northeast, sources
said.

Last week the home minister assured a group of leaders and chief ministers from the Northeast that states like Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland, which are protected by the Inner Line Permit (ILP), would be shielded from the impact of the proposed legislation.

In other words, those non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who don’t have valid documents, and who take up Indian citizenship under the new law, will not be allowed to settle in these areas and states.

A large section of people and a few organisations in the Northeast have opposed the bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the 1985 Assam Accord, that fixed March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for the deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment bill


Latest From Nation

Pon Manickavel

Anbu new IG idol wing after Pon Manickavel

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

No hassles for bullet train project: Uddhav Thackeray

Pick up Paradise Regained: Biodiversity of Pallikaranai Marsh, a coffee table book, published by Conservation Authority of Pallikaranai Marshland, Chennai.

Paradise lost and regained in namma Pallikaranai marshland

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh flays BJP MPs for skipping session



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Muslim groups sore as cops refuse them meeting permit

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen

No RTC buses before 6 am

As part of this plan, services which used to start at 5 am will now leave at 6 am. Between noon and 2 pm, when the number of commuters is seen to reduce, the RTC will run fewer buses. (Representational image)

Online evaluation in Osmania University is a mess

Osmania University

Hyderabad: In 2 years, only 30 pc of skyway work done

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad: 30 CNG plants for trash disposal

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham