Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 Boat tragedy probe b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Boat tragedy probe blames all and sundry

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 4, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 12:56 am IST
The Sri Vasista Punnami Royal boat carrying 69 passengers and a crew of eight capsized on Sept-ember 15 near Katchaluru village.
As many as 26 survived and of the re-maining, 46 bodies were identified, three sent for a DNA test and two were yet to be traced.
 As many as 26 survived and of the re-maining, 46 bodies were identified, three sent for a DNA test and two were yet to be traced.

Vijayawada: The magisterial probe into the boat accident on the river Godavari that claimed at least 46 lives held "collective human error" responsible, and termed the incident "preventable."

Maintaining that the driver ought not to have taken the route avoided by drivers of other boats, the probe also pointed out lapses on the part of ports and irrigation departments but interestingly exonerated the police. Passengers too were at fault for not wearing life jackets, the report said.

 

The Sri Vasista Punnami Royal boat carrying 69 passengers and a crew of eight capsized on Sept-ember 15 near Katchaluru village. As many as 26 survived and of the re-maining, 46 bodies were identified, three sent for a DNA test and two were yet to be traced.

East Godavari joint collector G. Lakshmi Shah conducted the inquiry. According to sources, the joint collector found that the port department erred while issuing the registration certificate. It did not insist for the free board limits prescribed in the Inland Vessel Rules. The irrigation department failed to take into consideration the changes in water levels due to construction of the coffer dam in Polavaram. The department also failed to act on the recommendations of a high-powered committee to establish a mechanism to provide a safe route by conducting bathymetry survey from time to time.

The report also referred to the passengers removing life jackets once they crossed the police outpost. It made a mere mention of the police stopping the vessel and letting it go after some time.

Sources said the inquiry authority was of the view that the roles and responsibilities of each government department was clear in the rulebook but the implementing agencies perhaps failed to understand or was confused about their roles.

The irrigation department initially maintained that the entire subject was transferred to the port department but the perusal of records established that the port department’s role ends with registration while the operations are to be controlled by the irrigation.

The investigation report also blamed the greed of the boat owners and the boat owners' association representatives who pressurized the police administration to allow the boat to continue with its cruise. East Godavari district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that the report was submitted to the government.

...
Tags: river godavari
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Pon Manickavel

Anbu new IG idol wing after Pon Manickavel

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

No hassles for bullet train project: Uddhav Thackeray

Pick up Paradise Regained: Biodiversity of Pallikaranai Marsh, a coffee table book, published by Conservation Authority of Pallikaranai Marshland, Chennai.

Paradise lost and regained in namma Pallikaranai marshland

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh flays BJP MPs for skipping session



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Muslim groups sore as cops refuse them meeting permit

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen

No RTC buses before 6 am

As part of this plan, services which used to start at 5 am will now leave at 6 am. Between noon and 2 pm, when the number of commuters is seen to reduce, the RTC will run fewer buses. (Representational image)

Online evaluation in Osmania University is a mess

Osmania University

Hyderabad: In 2 years, only 30 pc of skyway work done

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad: 30 CNG plants for trash disposal

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham