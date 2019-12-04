Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 BJP's 'con ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP's 'conspiracy' to not allow our CM: Shiv Sena on Sharad Pawar's claim

ANI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 10:38 am IST
NCP chief said Prime Minister had asked him to ally with the BJP and be a part of the government at the Centre and Maharashtra.
Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, was formed weeks after political uncertainty which arose from the Sena insistence for equal power-sharing the new government with the BJP last month. (Photo: File)
 Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, was formed weeks after political uncertainty which arose from the Sena insistence for equal power-sharing the new government with the BJP last month. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Hailing NCP chief Sharad Pawar for rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's offer to ally with BJP, Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that BJP had conspired to not allow a Chief Minister from the party.

During an interview with a TV channel, the NCP chief on Monday said that the Prime Minister, during a meeting at Parliament last month, had asked him to ally with the BJP and be a part of the government at the Centre and Maharashtra.

 

"If Pawar's MLA was less than 55, his experience would not have been useful for BJP," Shiv Sena stated and questioned why it took five-and-a-half years for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to understand that Pawar's experience can be useful for the nation.

"It was their 'conspiracy' to not allow a Chief Minister from Shiv Sena," it stated.

Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, was formed weeks after political uncertainty which arose from the Sena insistence for equal power-sharing the new government with the BJP last month.

 

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, bjp, ncp, sharad pawar, ajit pawar, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra


