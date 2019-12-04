Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 Beat rape accused wi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Beat rape accused with sugarcane until skin rips off: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

ANI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
Police on November 29 arrested the four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder case.
The Home Minister further said that the state government will soon bring an ordinance for the women's safety. (Photo: File)
 The Home Minister further said that the state government will soon bring an ordinance for the women's safety. (Photo: File)

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and popular film actor Pawan Kalyan has said the accused in Disha case should be beaten up with canes until their skin rips off, but not be hanged.

Speaking at the meeting of party workers here on Tuesday, Kalyan said: "When the four rapists of Disha were being sent to jail in Hyderabad, thousands of people reached there and demanded to lynch the culprits or hang them to death."

 

"In another case in Delhi, a judge of the High Court or the Supreme Court told that the private parts of the culprits should be chopped off. Even the judge's anger has peaked," he said.

"What I would like to say ... If a woman goes out and comes home by evening, and if something happens to her, the person responsible for it should be given two smacks with a cane in front of everyone till his skin rips off ... We should remember that we don't have the right to kill a person," he added.

However, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that Kalyan's statement on the punishment to Disha case culprits is not correct. "Will the crimes be controlled with mere canning of the culprits," she asked.

"How come Pawan Kalyan speaks so when the entire nation is demanding to hang the culprits in case of brutal rape and murder of Disha? Pawan Kalyan should speak with some responsibility," she added.

The Home Minister further said that the state government will soon bring an ordinance for the women's safety.

A woman veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in the outskirts of Shadnagar town in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the intervening night of November 27.

Police on November 29 arrested the four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder case.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pawan kalyan, woman veterinarian raped, heinous crimes, crime against women
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Suraj Revanna was also present on the location when the clash broke out between the workers of the two parties. (Photo: File)

FIR against HD Deve Gowda's grandson, 5 others for assaulting BJP workers

'This is an injustice to the people of Assam and northeast. I think reconsider it and give justice to the people of the northeast,' former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta said. (Photo: ANI)

Assamese leaders oppose as Union Cabinet approves Citizenship Amendment Bill

Chidambaram's son Karti, while expressing happiness, said the Congress MP will attend the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

INX Media case: P Chidambaram released from Tihar jail after 106 days

'We assure the residents of both the newly formed UTs that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of all the neglected classes and will assure that justice be accorded to OBCs at all costs,' Arya said. (Photo: Representational)

'Modi govt to extend all benefits to OBCs in J&K, Ladakh': BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

INX Media case: P Chidambaram released from Tihar jail after 106 days

Chidambaram's son Karti, while expressing happiness, said the Congress MP will attend the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

'Modi govt to extend all benefits to OBCs in J&K, Ladakh': BJP

'We assure the residents of both the newly formed UTs that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of all the neglected classes and will assure that justice be accorded to OBCs at all costs,' Arya said. (Photo: Representational)

Chinmayanand extortion case: Law student granted bail by Allahabad HC

Agarwal said that the opposition contended that if she is granted bail she might tamper with the evidence. (Photo: PTI)

'No plan to conduct NRC across country on religious lines': government

The Trinamool Congress member also sought to know if the government had identified sites for detention centres across the country for the exercise and if so, the state-wise detention centres to be constructed in the next five years. (Photo: Representational)

HC transfers election affidavit case against M K Alagiri to principal seat

Alagiri, son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, contended that the case had been filed with ulteriorpolitical motive and hence should be quashed. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham