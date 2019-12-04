Nation Current Affairs 04 Dec 2019 5 ITBP jawans killed ...
Nation, Current Affairs

5 ITBP jawans killed, 3 injured as colleague opens fire in Chhattisgarh

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 11:55 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 11:58 am IST
The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP's 45th battalion in Narayanpur.
As per preliminary information, an ITBP jawan allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, killing four of them and injuring three others, he said. (Representational Image)
 As per preliminary information, an ITBP jawan allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, killing four of them and injuring three others, he said.

Raipur: Five personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and three others injured in an exchange of fire among themselves in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP's 45th battalion in Narayanpur, located around 350 km from here, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

 

As per preliminary information, an ITBP jawan allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, killing four of them and injuring three others, he said.

Later, the jawan who opened fire was also gunned down, he said. The injured personnel were being shifted to hospital, he said. Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg rushed to the spot, he added.

 

...
Tags: indo-tibetan border police, itbp, chhattisgarh
Location: India, Chhatisgarh


