search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Won't contest 2019 LS polls, will focus on Ram temple, cleaning of Ganga: Uma Bharti

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 7:16 pm IST
Uma's decision comes days after Sushma Swaraj announced that she would not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls due to her health issues.
Talking about the Ram temple issue, Bharti said that the agitation over the matter is going on due to delay in the court's judgment over the issue. (Photo: ANI)
 Talking about the Ram temple issue, Bharti said that the agitation over the matter is going on due to delay in the court's judgment over the issue. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Union minister Uma Bharti Tuesday said she won't contest the next Lok Sabha elections. The senior BJP leader's announcement came days after her cabinet colleague Sushma Swaraj said she won't contest the next LS polls.

Bharti said she will instead concentrate on the issues of Ram temple in Ayodhya and cleanliness of the River Ganga for the next one-and-a half years. Bharti said she would "embark on a pilgrimage to devote time for Ganga river and Lord Ram by leaving power".

 

The Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister, however, clarified that she was not quitting politics.

External Affairs Minister Swaraj, who represents Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, had last month announced that she would not contest the 2019 polls due to health reasons. When asked about Swaraj's announcement, the Jhansi MP said, "I am so sorry. I have said so (won't contest elections) one or two years ago. Sushmaji has said it now. Don't link both these things which are same, but the time and reasons are different". Bharti announced that she would set out on a 2,500-km yatra (pilgrimage) along the Ganga river on foot from Makar Sankranti in January next year for nearly one-and-a-half years by "leaving power".

"I believe that one has to go to the banks of the Ganga river by leaving power and I am doing so for next one-and-a-half years. But I will be campaigning and would do politics till my last and that too with energy," Bharti told reporters at her official residence.

"I will not do anything for the next one-and-a-half years except (working) for the Ganga and Lord Ram," she said. Bharti's statement came amid demands by the Sangh parivar to expedite construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The saffron leader, who was a prominent face in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of 1990s, said she is not retiring from politics.

"I am not taking 'sanyas' (from politics). 'Sanyas' is a different thing. I will do politics till my end. Nobody can force me to leave politics. I will do it while being in the BJP only. But for one-and-a-half years, I need Ganga (river)," the Union minister said.

...
Tags: uma bharti, ram temple, 2019 lok sabha elections, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

Consumers who purchase Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant would be eligible to get a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB memory card worth Rs 22,900 at price of Rs 4,999 after a flat discount of Rs 17,900.
 

Thane engineering student is PETA India's 2018 volunteer of the year

As an active participant of PETA India's Compassionate Citizen program, Chavan has helped with school workshops aimed at giving children aged 8 through 12 a better understanding of and appreciation for animals.
 

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

Google found certain codes within the said apps that were used to execute ad fraud techniques known as click injection or clock flooding.
 

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

Launched in September 2016, Osiris-Rex embarked on NASA’s unprecedented seven-year mission to conduct a close-up survey of the asteroid Bennu, collect a sample from its surface and return that material to Earth for study. (Representative image)
 

Here’s how GenX are leveraging health supplements to stay fit

With a ballooning GDP growth and a rapid surge in disposable income, the urban Indian is now no more reluctant to shed hefty amounts for gym and health club memberships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Millennial men ditching traditional 'masculine' values, care more about good health

Most important value for men was to help other people, with 91 per cent of men saying that is what men should do. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP violence: Mother of accused blames cops of raiding house, beating daughter-in-law

Ratan, mother of Jeetendra- one of the accused in the Bulandshahr violence criticised the police department of ransacking her house and also beating her daughter-in-law. (Photo: ANI)

Govt rejects higher military service pay for one lakh personnel, army upset

Around one lakh service personnel, including 87,646 JCOs and 25,434 personnel from the Navy and Indian Air Force, will be affected by the decision. (Representational Image)

Will recite 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' 10 times: PM Modi hits back at Rahul

Modi also hit out at former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's reported remarks of 'who knows who will become crorepati', saying it reflected the real intention of Congress party. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lord Hanuman was a Dalit, slave of ‘manuwadi’ people, says BJP MP

'Why can't we Dalits be considered humans?' BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule said. (Photo: FIle | PTI)

Next surgical strike on Masood Azhar if he threatens Ram temple construction: UP CM

Addressing a public rally here, the 46-year-old Chief Minister announced from the dais about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commitment to the cause of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham