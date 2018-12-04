search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Time to support PM Modi, those trying to maintain peace’: US message to Pak

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 11:03 am IST
'We're looking for every responsible nation to support peace in the sub-continent,' US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump at G 20 summit. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump at G 20 summit. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Washington/ New Delhi: Asserting that 40 years is enough for every responsible nation to get on board with the south Asia peace process, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, in a strong message to Pakistan, said it is time for everyone to support the efforts of the UN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan in this regard.

"We're looking for every responsible nation to support peace in the sub-continent and across this war in Afghanistan that's gone on now for 40 years," he told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday as he welcomed Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for talks.

 

"It's time for everyone to get on board, support the United Nations; support Prime Minister Modi's, (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani and all those who are trying to maintain peace and make for a better world here," Jim Mattis said.

"We are on that track. It is diplomatically led as it should be, and we'll do our best to protect the Afghan people," he added.

Mattis was responding to a question from reporters about the letter written by US President Donald Trump to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking his support in the peace process in Afghanistan.

In his letter Donald Trump has made it clear that Pakistan's full support in this regard "is fundamental" to building an enduring US-Pakistan partnership.

...
Tags: pm modi, donald trump, us message to pakistan, india-us relations, jim mattis, imran khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

Google found certain codes within the said apps that were used to execute ad fraud techniques known as click injection or clock flooding.
 

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

Launched in September 2016, Osiris-Rex embarked on NASA’s unprecedented seven-year mission to conduct a close-up survey of the asteroid Bennu, collect a sample from its surface and return that material to Earth for study. (Representative image)
 

Here’s how GenX are leveraging health supplements to stay fit

With a ballooning GDP growth and a rapid surge in disposable income, the urban Indian is now no more reluctant to shed hefty amounts for gym and health club memberships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Millennial men ditching traditional 'masculine' values, care more about good health

Most important value for men was to help other people, with 91 per cent of men saying that is what men should do. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Materials used to replace plastic may triple greenhouse gas emissions: study

The global energy consumption will be doubled because of increased production (Photo: AFP)
 

Here’s everything you need to know about women and diabetes

Women with diabetes are also more prone to have a heart attack, and at a younger age as compared to women without diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bulandshahr mob violence: 3 arrested in UP cop murder, hunt on for others

police officer, Subodh Kumar Singh had reportedly tried to control mob violence that had sparked after the carcasses of 25 cows were found in the fields in a village on Monday. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @uppolice)

Major fire breaks out near Mumbai's Aarey Colony forest, doused

A total of 10 fire fighting engines, seven JTs, three Quick Response Vehicles were pressed into service. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Video: Congress councillor slams BJP MP for calling Rahul Gandhi 'pappu'

In an amateur video, which went viral, Sita Damor, the Banswara councillor from the Congress, can be heard shouting at BJP MP Devajibhai, asking him to apologise for his remark. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

India sees US as an important defence partner: Nirmala Sitharaman

'Especially over the past three to four years, we have made considerable progress. Our relations, based on common democratic values, enjoy strong political and popular support in both countries,' she said. (Photo: File)

Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress president, arrested ahead of KCR rally

Congress candidate from Kodangal and party’s working president from Telangana, Revanth Reddy, was detained and taken into preventive custody earlier on Tuesday. (Photo: Facebook | @revanthofficial)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham