search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TDP, Congress formed alliance for benefit of country: N Chandrababu Naidu

ANI
Published Dec 4, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Rahul and N Chandrababu Naidu addressed poll rally as part of campaign for ensuing Telangana Assembly Elections.
Naidu said, 'TDP and Congress flags are flying together for the first time, this is for the sake of the nation. TDP fought with the Congress for 37 years. Now for the first time, we are working together at the state land central level.' (Photo: File)
 Naidu said, 'TDP and Congress flags are flying together for the first time, this is for the sake of the nation. TDP fought with the Congress for 37 years. Now for the first time, we are working together at the state land central level.' (Photo: File)

Kukatpally: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that it is for the first time that his party and the Congress have formed an alliance for the benefit of the country.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a poll rally in Kukatpally as part of the campaign for the ensuing Telangana Assembly Elections.

 

Naidu said, "TDP and Congress flags are flying together for the first time, this is for the sake of the nation. TDP fought with the Congress for 37 years. Now for the first time, we are working together at the state land central level."

Hitting out at the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government led by Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), he alleged that both of them were working against the aspirations of the people and are dictatorial in nature.

"Modi government and KCR government in Telangana are working against people's aspirations and acting dictatorial," Naidu said.

"To fight them, we joined hands. KCR held a meeting, where he kept on slamming me but did not speak anything about the development he would do. That is their shallowness. Modi was given a clean majority. But he cheated the entire nation. He achieved nothing except roaming in foreign countries," he added.

Rahul Gandhi too hit out at the central and Telangana government as he spoke on the same lines as Naidu.

"In the past four and a half years, KCR and his government have cheated the entire Telangana and Hyderabad. KCR is a national champion in corruption, next only to PM Modi. He kept on increasing the project costs, paid contracts, but did give a single penny to farmers," he said adding that Modi too can do anything but not waive off the loans of farmers of Telangana.

Further sharpening his attack, Gandhi added, "TRS is the B Team of Narendra Modi. The real name of TRS is TRSS - Telangana RSS. KCR means Khao Commission Rao. KCR is the most corrupt person."

"Modi has CBI in his hand and that is why KCR has surrendered to PM Modi. A Team BJP, B Team TRS and C Team MIM. We will defeat BJP nationwide," he added.

Telangana Assembly Elections are due on December 7 while counting of votes will take place on December 11.

...
Tags: tdp, n chandrababu naidu, congress, rahul gandhi, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

Consumers who purchase Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant would be eligible to get a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB memory card worth Rs 22,900 at price of Rs 4,999 after a flat discount of Rs 17,900.
 

Thane engineering student is PETA India's 2018 volunteer of the year

As an active participant of PETA India's Compassionate Citizen program, Chavan has helped with school workshops aimed at giving children aged 8 through 12 a better understanding of and appreciation for animals.
 

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

Google found certain codes within the said apps that were used to execute ad fraud techniques known as click injection or clock flooding.
 

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

Launched in September 2016, Osiris-Rex embarked on NASA’s unprecedented seven-year mission to conduct a close-up survey of the asteroid Bennu, collect a sample from its surface and return that material to Earth for study. (Representative image)
 

Here’s how GenX are leveraging health supplements to stay fit

With a ballooning GDP growth and a rapid surge in disposable income, the urban Indian is now no more reluctant to shed hefty amounts for gym and health club memberships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Millennial men ditching traditional 'masculine' values, care more about good health

Most important value for men was to help other people, with 91 per cent of men saying that is what men should do. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Kartarpur in Pak today due to lack of vision of then Cong leaders’: PM Modi

Addressing a rally at Hanumangarh in Rajasthan Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kartarpur is in Pakistan today because the then Congress leaders had no idea about importance of Guru Nanak Dev and had no respect for Sikh sentiments. (Photo: ANI)

TRS govt's Muslim quota betrayal to Country, insults Ambedkar: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

J&K: Voting underway for 7th phase of panchayat elections

People queue up to vote in Reasi's Chassana area in the seventh phase of polling. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Centre had evidence 8 months before Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi fled: Rahul Gandhi

'Govt had evidence to arrest them. But didn't because FM Jaitlie's (sic) daughter was hired as Choksi's lawyer,' Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Strong commitment to climate action rooted in Vedas: PM Modi to UN chief Guterres

Guterres is in the Polish city Katowice for the high-level UN COP24 Climate Change Conference. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham