Nation, Current Affairs

Subramanian Swamy suspects Congress' hand in Bulandshahr mob violence

ANI
Published Dec 4, 2018, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Violent protests erupted in UP's Bulandshahr district, over reports of a cattle carcass lying in the fields, killing two people.
Responding to the Congress party's allegations that "Uttar Pradesh is burning and Yogi is busy in campaigning", Swamy said, "Wasn't India burning during 1984 anti-Sikh riots?". (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday alleged that there could be Congress party's hand in the Bulandshahr violence, which left two people, including a senior police officer, dead on Monday.

"This incident occurred because of some miscreants, we will find out whether they were Congressmen who are trying to give a bad name to Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Adityanath Yogi government or something else,"  he told ANI.

 

Responding to the Congress party's allegations that "Uttar Pradesh is burning and Yogi is busy in campaigning", Swamy said, "Wasn't India burning during 1984 anti-Sikh riots? In fact, nothing has brought us as bad a name as the genocide of 1984. What about thousands of innocent people who were put in jail without any trial during the emergency?"

Violent protests erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Monday, over reports of a cattle carcass lying in the fields.

The angry mob threw stones and torched vehicles outside a police station. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth, identified as Sumit, died in the clashes.

"Two people have been taken to custody. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate why the violence happened and why the police personnel left Inspector Subodh Kumar alone," Prashant Kumar, ADG Meerut Zone, told ANI.

