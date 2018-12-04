Revanth Reddy, a Brahmos missile, will finish TRS: Congress leader

G N Reddy further added that Revanth is a Brahmos missile who will finish the TRS. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Hours after Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy, was taken into preventive custody for allegedly threatening to disrupt caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's election rally, Congress leader G N Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Rao is misusing the police.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is scheduled to conduct a rally in Kodangal. Revanth is Congress' candidate from the constituency.

G N Reddy further added that Revanth is a Brahmos missile who will finish the TRS.

"KCR is misusing the police, in the manner which police entered his bedroom, it has never happened in India. Revanth Reddy (Congress candidate detained by police) is not an ordinary man, he is a Brahmos missile and this missile is going to finish TRS," G N Reddy told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another Congress leader DK Shivakumar alleged intimidation by the state police and appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to take action.

"It's highly condemnable that Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President and Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy at 3am today because CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a rally there. We appeal to EC that such intimidation goes against the spirit of free and fair elections," Shivakumar tweeted.

Calling Revanth's arrest a "stain on democracy", the Congress party took to Twitter and said that it was a clear sign that the ruling TRS fears an imminent loss in the elections which are due on December 7.

Telangana Assembly elections are slated to be held on December 7, while counting of votes will take place on December 11.