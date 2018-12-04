search on deccanchronicle.com
Pawan Kalyan changes wives like cars, mocks YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published Dec 4, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Jana Sena members trolled Mr Reddy and his sister Ms Sharmila with misogynistic comments.
VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy yet again raked up the issue of Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan’s marriages. Apparently, reacting to Mr Kalyan’s jibes about the YSRC’s apparent lack of “masculinity” in going to the Assembly to raising issues of state importance. 

Mr Reddy asked, “Is marrying four times times a sign of masculinity? Pawan changes his wives every four years like cars and mocks the sacred marriage system. Is this what masculinity means?”

 

“He should remember what his second wife Renu Desai said. Is keeping silent when his fans were attacking Renu Desai on social media is a sign of masculinity,” the YSRC chief said at a public meeting at Rajam in Srikakulam district during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. 

The previous time Mr Reddy spoke of Mr Kalyan’s marriages, he came under severe criticism from the fans of the actor and the members of Jana Sena.

Jana Sena members trolled Mr Reddy and his sister Ms Sharmila with misogynistic comments. Mr Kalyan joined the debate to say that it was not correct to talk about one’s personal life. He later took to Twitter to appeal to his fans not to target his political opponents about their personal life.

“He got the land valued Rs 4 crore at dirt cheap rate in Amaravati and now he criticises me,” Mr Reddy said about the Jana Sena chief. 

Mr Reddy also asked if it was masculinity to encourage others to talk ill about women belonging to the families of those who criticise Mr Kalyan.

He alleged that Mr Kalyan was a partner in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s corruption. Attacking him was part of Mr Naidu’s script, the YSRC chief claimed. Mr Reddy further said, “in the present episode the director is Naidu, while Pawan is an actor, businessman and Lingamaneni Ramesh is the producer.”

