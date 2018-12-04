search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan to quit acting; focus on politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 4, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam (his political party) will field candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu.
Kamal Haasan
 Kamal Haasan

Kochi: Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan on Monday said he would quit acting after his upcoming film project, a sequel to his 1996 hit film ‘Indian’, so as to devote more time in politics.

“Makkal Needhi Maiam (his political party) will field candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. I’ll quit acting after the upcoming project ‘Indian 2’, the shooting of which is slated to start on December 14,” said the 64-year old Padma Bhusan awardee while speaking to reporters at Kizhakkambalam.

 

However, he added that he would run his own film production company to “finance” various public-centered programmes.

Mr Haasan was inaugurating the handing over of 37 houses to poor families in Njaralur Colony by the ‘Twenty-20’ and the Kizhakkambalam panchayat.

“I feel greater happiness to come to functions like this where those in power walk the talk. However without power all your dreams will remain as dreams. I want to emulate the programmes being implemented here back in Tamil Nadu,” the actor said.

...
Tags: kamal haasan, politics
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Materials used to replace plastic may triple greenhouse gas emissions: study

The global energy consumption will be doubled because of increased production (Photo: AFP)
 

Here’s everything you need to know about women and diabetes

Women with diabetes are also more prone to have a heart attack, and at a younger age as compared to women without diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

Seagate announced it has used its advanced HAMR technology to build and test the world’s first formatted and fully functioning 16TB enterprise hard drive platform in a standard 3.5-inch form factor.
 

Watch: Ziva leads the way, teaches daddy MS Dhoni to dance with adorable moves

The veteran cricketer shared an adorable video of the duo shaking a leg together. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat
 

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

The growth in data consumption is complemented by the growing number of connected devices which is expected to go up to 2.2 billion by 2022 from 1.6 billion in 2017 of which smartphones are likely to account for 38%, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 4.7 lakh litres of liquor seized so far

The authorities have also sealed 6,600 unauthorised liquor shops.

Hyderabad: Universities asked to avoid exams on poll day

Rajat Kumar

Hyderabad police bans illegal assembly, weapons

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar along with additional commissioners Shikha Goel and D.S. Chauhan.

Indian Navy's coastal battery project in Bay of Bengal on track

According to Navy sources, the state has around 14000 accounted boats but the unaccounted figure stands at least 6000 alone. (Representational Image)

CBI files chargesheet against Satyendar Jain, wife in disproportionate assets case

The move comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs granted to the CBI the sanction to prosecute Jain in a case registered by the probe agency in August 24 last year for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham