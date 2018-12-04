Kamal Haasan to quit acting; focus on politics

Kochi: Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan on Monday said he would quit acting after his upcoming film project, a sequel to his 1996 hit film ‘Indian’, so as to devote more time in politics.

“Makkal Needhi Maiam (his political party) will field candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. I’ll quit acting after the upcoming project ‘Indian 2’, the shooting of which is slated to start on December 14,” said the 64-year old Padma Bhusan awardee while speaking to reporters at Kizhakkambalam.

However, he added that he would run his own film production company to “finance” various public-centered programmes.

Mr Haasan was inaugurating the handing over of 37 houses to poor families in Njaralur Colony by the ‘Twenty-20’ and the Kizhakkambalam panchayat.

“I feel greater happiness to come to functions like this where those in power walk the talk. However without power all your dreams will remain as dreams. I want to emulate the programmes being implemented here back in Tamil Nadu,” the actor said.