Ignorant UP CM Yogi Adityanath given a lesson on Nizam of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mir Osman Ali Khan’s contribution to India is immense since he contributed to the Indo-Pakistan war fund, educational universities and also the reservoir which is currently being used by four states in the country.

The statement by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stating that the Nizam had fled from Hyderabad has been strongly countered by the city’s old timers.

Faiz Khan, scion of the Paigah family in a detailed conversation said that the contribution of Mir Osman Ali Khan and his family has been immense even for the present time of the country. The restoration of Chowmahalla Palace and Falaknuma Palace are important aspects which are bringing tourists to the city, state and country.

The Telangana Movement Founders Forum has officially recorded that Osman Ali’s donation of 10 tonnes of gold was at the time of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1965.

“The Nizamsagar dam was built by the Nizam and is today utilised by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and also Maharashtra. The Nizam contributed for the Banaras Hindu University and also the restoration work during that time of various muths and the Ajanta and Ellora caves. The fabric of the Deccan plateau was always secular and when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru came to Hyderabad he said that he wanted this secular model to be replicated in the rest of India,” Mr Khan said.

The Royal Deccan Horse or the 9th Horse, a division in the Indian Army is the Nizam’s contribution to the Indian Army. The Hyderabad jewels which are with the Government of India are also a testimony of the Nizam’s love for India. Khan questioned, “Which princely state in India has given their jewels to the Indian government?”

Nizam Osman Ali Khan was made Rajpramukh or governor of Hyderabad from January 26, 1950 to October 31, 1956. Mohan Guruswamy, former economic advisor has stated that the Nizam didn’t flee from Hyderabad but was made the Governor.

During his reign, major buildings like Osmania General Hospital, High Court, Town Hall, State Central Library, Hyderabad Museum and also the magnificent Hyderabad House at New Delhi and Doon were built.