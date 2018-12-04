search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ignorant UP CM Yogi Adityanath given a lesson on Nizam of Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 4, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 3:11 am IST
The Nizamsagar dam was built by the Nizam and is today utilised by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and also Maharashtra.
Yogi Adityanath
 Yogi Adityanath

Hyderabad: Mir Osman Ali Khan’s contribution to India is immense since he contributed to the Indo-Pakistan war fund, educational universities and also the reservoir which is currently being used by four states in the country.

The statement by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stating that the Nizam had fled from Hyderabad has been strongly countered by the city’s old timers.

 

Faiz Khan, scion of the Paigah family in a detailed conversation said that the contribution of Mir Osman Ali Khan and his family has been immense even for the present time of the country. The restoration of Chowmahalla Palace and Falaknuma Palace are important aspects which are bringing tourists to the city, state and country.

The Telangana Movement Founders Forum has officially recorded that Osman Ali’s donation of 10 tonnes of gold was at the time of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1965.

“The Nizamsagar dam was built by the Nizam and is today utilised by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and also Maharashtra. The Nizam contributed for the Banaras Hindu University and also the restoration work during that time of various muths and the Ajanta and Ellora caves. The fabric of the Deccan plateau was always secular and when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru came to Hyderabad he said that he wanted this secular model to be replicated in the rest of India,” Mr Khan said. 

The Royal Deccan Horse or the 9th Horse, a division in the Indian Army is the Nizam’s contribution to the Indian Army. The Hyderabad jewels which are with the Government of India are also a testimony of the Nizam’s love for India. Khan questioned, “Which princely state in India has given their jewels to the Indian government?”

Nizam Osman Ali Khan was made Rajpramukh or governor of Hyderabad from January 26, 1950 to October 31, 1956. Mohan Guruswamy, former economic advisor has stated that the Nizam didn’t flee from Hyderabad but was made the Governor.

During his reign, major buildings like Osmania General Hospital, High Court, Town Hall, State Central Library, Hyderabad Museum and also the magnificent Hyderabad House at New Delhi and Doon were built.

...
Tags: yogi adityanath, nizam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Materials used to replace plastic may triple greenhouse gas emissions: study

The global energy consumption will be doubled because of increased production (Photo: AFP)
 

Here’s everything you need to know about women and diabetes

Women with diabetes are also more prone to have a heart attack, and at a younger age as compared to women without diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

Seagate announced it has used its advanced HAMR technology to build and test the world’s first formatted and fully functioning 16TB enterprise hard drive platform in a standard 3.5-inch form factor.
 

Watch: Ziva leads the way, teaches daddy MS Dhoni to dance with adorable moves

The veteran cricketer shared an adorable video of the duo shaking a leg together. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat
 

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

The growth in data consumption is complemented by the growing number of connected devices which is expected to go up to 2.2 billion by 2022 from 1.6 billion in 2017 of which smartphones are likely to account for 38%, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Judge Nakka Balyogi quits, likely to join YSRC

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: Students stir at Narayana college

A large number of students gathered at Tarnaka and Habsiguda branches and started shouting ‘We want justice’ slogans for G. Mahesh Reddy while throwing stones at the college building.

Tribal Araku farmers get global recognition

Araku Valley

Hyderabad High Court rejects Nagam Janardhan Reddy plea for CBI probe

Hyderabad High Court

Hush, hush, someone’s talking the toppling game again!

B. Sreeramulu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham